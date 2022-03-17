Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 17, 2022
Thursday, 17 March 2022, 16:22 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will Continue to Promote Customer Motorsports Support in 2022

TOKYO, Mar 17, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has announced its customer motorsports activities(1) for 2022.


This year, TGR will continue to proactively support customer motorsports in various ways globally, and based on valuable feedback gained from customers at races, continue to strive to "make ever-better motorsports-bred cars."

The 2022 Super Taikyu Series in Japan will start on March 18. A total of four TGR customer motorsports vehicles from four separate teams, one LEXUS RC F GT3 and three GR Supra GT4s, have been entered into this year's Super Taikyu Series.

Globally, in races such as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in North America, the Thailand Super Series, and the GT4 European Series, even more customers than last year will enjoy races with the LEXUS RC F GT3 and GR Supra GT4.

Feedback obtained from customers through race participation will be used for future development and to update products. TGR will put even more effort into customer motorsports with the aim of enabling customers around the world who love motorsports to easily enjoy racing.

(1) Motorsports activities in which customers (private teams) purchase commercial vehicles tuned for races from manufacturers and take part in races

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/37022049.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Mar 17, 2022 15:11 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces April to June Production Plan (as of March 17)
Mar 15, 2022 12:54 HKT/SGT
Toyota Develops Storage Module Utilizing Resin High-Pressure Hydrogen Tanks
Mar 14, 2022 12:48 HKT/SGT
ATAC and Toyota Establish New Initiative to Support the Social Implementation of Innovative Technologies Begin Collaborations with Universities
Mar 9, 2022 17:40 HKT/SGT
Toyota Supports Humanitarian Efforts to Help Ukraine Emergency Situation
Mar 8, 2022 13:06 HKT/SGT
Season starts at Sebring for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Mar 4, 2022 17:17 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Statement Concerning the Fuel Efficiency Performance of Our Coaster Small Bus
Mar 3, 2022 01:16 HKT/SGT
Toyota Statement on Russian Local Manufacturing and Vehicle Imports
Feb 28, 2022 13:49 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Accelerating Bus Electrification Toward Achieving Carbon Neutrality
Feb 28, 2022 12:02 HKT/SGT
First and Third for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's Flying Finns on Snow
Feb 25, 2022 12:31 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for January 2022
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       