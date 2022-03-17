Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 18, 2022
Thursday, 17 March 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: BBGI PCL
BBGI PCL (SET: BBGI) Debuts Shares on the SET March 17
Aiming to be a leading bio-product group with green innovation and sustainability

BANGKOK, Mar 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - BBGI PCL (SET: BBGI), a leader in the biofuel energy industry and creator of health-promoting high-value bio-products (HVP) for health and well-being, debuted its shares on the Stock Exchange of Thailand today under the symbol BBGI. Executives and financial advisers are confident investors will respond enthusiastically due to the company's strong foundation as a market leader in bio-fuels and the HVP industry in ASEAN.

Mr. Kittiphong Limsuwannarot, Chief Executive Officer and President of BBGI, introduced shares on the SET for trading on March 17, 2022, under the symbol "BBGI". He expressed confidence in the company's business potential, based on its strong foundation as a leading producer and distributor of biofuels in Thailand with a 17-year experience, and major shareholders KSL and BCP, upstream and downstream business operators for ethanol and biodiesel products, supporting BBGI's flagship biofuels business, and providing synthetic biology (SynBio) technology for the manufacture of HVP products to meet consumer trends in Health and Well-being in ASEAN.

M.L. Thongmakut Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of Krungthai Zmico Securities Co., Ltd., as financial adviser and lead underwriter, says BBGI has a solid expertise in biotechnology derived from an integrated biofuels operation dealing with both ethanol and biodiesel. Advanced production technologies are used to enhance cost management efficiency and spur growth, he says. The company builds on its expertise in a way that helps it become a leading operator of High Value Bio-products (HVP) in Health and Well-being, which is a high-growth market with good gross profit rates. As such BBGI can be considered a company with strong business potential and opportunity for growth, and its shares will doubtless be appreciated by investors.

Corporate Communications Department
BBGI Public Company Limited
Tel: +66 2335 8826
Email: corp.comm@bbgigroup.com
Visit BBGI PCL at https://www.bbgigroup.com/en

BBGI PCL Equity [SET: BBGI] [RIC: BBGI:BK] [BB: BBGI:TB]
Released for BBGI PCL by MT Multimedia Co Ltd
Yuttachai Paikonahok (Tle), T: +66 91 736 2866; E: yuttachai.p@mtmultimedia.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: BBGI PCL
Sectors: Daily Finance, BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

