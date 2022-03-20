Sunday, 20 March 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

JAKARTA, Mar 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - State-owned PT Pertamina (Persero), an energy company that has been active in the global arena, reaffirmed its commitment as a company that cares about the environment, social aspects and good corporate governance, shown by setting the energy transition program as the company's top priority.

President Director and CEO, Nicke Widyawati, outlined Pertamina's strategic initiatives for developing environmentally friendly and sustainable energy at the Pertamina-Dubai Expo media briefing on Friday. (ANTARA FOTO/ADWIT B PRAMONO/ADWIT B PRAMONO)

"Pertamina is committed to being known not only as a global energy player but also as an environmentally friendly company, socially responsible and upholding good corporate governance," said Nicke Widyawati, CEO of PT Pertamina (Persero) at the Indonesia Pavilion - Dubai Expo, on Friday (18/3).



Pertamina has played an important role in the transition of Indonesia's energy industry by targeting the energy mix and reducing emissions, with a comprehensive reduction of GHG emissions by 30% before 2030. In addition, Pertamina will prioritize the development of New and Renewable Energy (EBT) to address environmental problems, which is in line with Indonesia's Energy Mix by 2030.



Pertamina also supports Indonesia's G20 Presidency, which targets energy transition as one of its main priorities. As part of the Business 20 Task Force on Energy, Sustainability, and Climate, Pertamina shares the priorities of G20 Indonesia as a catalyst for green recovery, along with the principles of energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability.



Strategies include the development of green refineries and bioenergy, and the commercialization of hydrogen, while Pertamina has also continued to increase the use of new and renewable energy as well as implement carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) to increase production in several fields, she informed.



Widyawati said that Indonesia's geothermal resources are abundantly spread across the Ring of Fire. Hence, she believes that these resources could be a strong backbone to accelerate the energy transition, which is in line with the government's goal to achieve net-zero emissions.



"We believe that by realizing strategic programs in collaboration with many partners across countries, energy sustainability is not merely just a discussion, but also a concrete action in which the impacts can be experienced by everyone," said Nicke, concluding her remarks.



