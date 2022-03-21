Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 21, 2022
Monday, 21 March 2022, 01:51 HKT/SGT
Source: SCCG Management / Play Caller Sports
SCCG Venture Fund Makes Investment in Playcaller

LAS VEGAS, NV, Mar 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal announced today one of the first gaming opportunity investments in PLAYCALLER, a Client Partner of SCCG Management, offering strategic support and business development.

The SCCG Venture Fund ("SCCG VF"), managed by Stephen Crystal, David Hanlon, Pierre Cadena and Dave Antony, is an alternative investment fund that focuses on increasing value and distributing profit through investing in gaming opportunities, targeting the best opportunities for Seed / Series A funding.

The fund specializes in identifying the most innovative companies and founders that are involved in:
- Sports wagering
- iGaming
- Esports gaming and wagering
- Sports data
- Affiliate solutions
- Venue management

About PLAYCALLER

Play Caller Sports is planned as an innovative fan engagement platform that offers both fantasy sports and sports betting. It aims to reach the demographics of some of the most popular sports leagues like the National Football League, the National Basketball League, and the Major League Baseball.

About SCCG Venture Fund 1

The SCCG Venture Fund 1 is an alternative investment fund that focuses on increasing value and distributing profit through investing in gaming opportunities. Opportunities include equity, debt, direct asset ownership, and revenue sharing opportunities. It offers the potential for higher than normal returns for the risk tolerant investor.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

Source: Plato Data Intelligence: PlatoData.io


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Gaming, PE, VC & Alternatives
