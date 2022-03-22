Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO & MUMBAI, Mar 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. in association with National Payments Corporation of India, SBI Card and Yatra.com announced the launch of a unique co-branded "RuPay JCB Yatra SBI Card Contactless Credit Card". This holiday-cum-shopping credit card is set to delight travellers and holiday lovers with exclusive travel benefits on booking flights and hotels which would be applicable 6 times a year. As a welcome onboarding gift, users of this card are entitled to Yatra.com vouchers worth INR 8250. They can use this voucher to book flight tickets, hotel reservations and the likes from Yatra.com.



The card would provide unmatched travel, holiday and shopping options for Indian travellers. By using the new card, travellers will get 6 reward points per INR 100 spent on departmental stores, grocery, dining, movies, entertainment and international travel.



With a complimentary air accident cover of INR 50 lakh, the card also offers 1% fuel surcharge waiver to the customers. There is also an additional feature of an annual fee waiver if the customer spends over INR 1 lakh in a year using this card.



Mr. Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO, JCB International Co., Ltd. said, "We are delighted to be associated with SBI Card, one of the largest credit card issuers in India, and Yatra.com, as they come together to create a path breaking offering in the travel-featured co-brand credit card segment. Together with our esteemed partner, NPCI, I am confident that the card holders will find great value when they use this card during their travel both domestically and internationally, where this card will open the doors for many privileges and offers across our vast international merchant network. Our unique international service, JCB Plaza Lounge, that is a in-city exclusive lounge service in key destination countries is a perfect match with this travel-featured card. We look forward to continuing to work closely with NPCI to make available the best-in-class payment technology allowing our partners to create industry-defining innovative products for their customers."



About JCB



JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 140 million cardmembers. JCB Cards are accepted at tens of millions of merchants globally through its vast acceptance network. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en



