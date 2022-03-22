Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 15:05 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, Mar 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - 2021 was a major year for the cryptocurrency market, with huge strides in growth and adoption of digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain worldwide. It was also an incredible year for Moonstake as we rose to the top rankings of global staking providers, reaching a total staking assets of $1.8 billion thanks to the support of our users and partners worldwide. As we begin the new year 2022, Moonstake as well as our strategic coin partners have many exciting news and programs in store for you as our platforms scale and evolve. To welcome our user community into the exciting new year, we're creating a series of articles on what you need to know about our partner coins in the year 2022, this time with QURAS.



As of January 2021, Moonstake has been supporting XQC staking via strategic partnership with QURAS since April 2020. Since then, Moonstake has hosted a number of campaigns that promote awareness of the QURAS ecosystem as well as adoption of XOC staking to global users.



2021 was the year where XQC fully migrated to its own QURAS MainNet, gaining independence from the ERC20 protocol of Ethereum. The development team also focused heavily on privacy, security, convenience, and performance, releasing a web extension as well as numerous updates to its blockchain protocol and wallets, most notably enhancing the user experience of their Anonymous/Stealth transaction feature that lets users make fully anonymized transactions with others on the QURAS chain.



In 2022, QURAS is working to enhance the user experience of its services by focusing on upgrading their web and mobile wallets to allow for faster, more convenient, and more secure transactions. The project identifies user experience as one of the major entry barriers to the blockchain and cryptocurrency world and is fully committed to deliver an optimal experience for global users.



Moonstake is proud to be strategic partners of QURAS. We will continue to maintain strong support for the ever growing and developing QURAS ecosystem and hope to bring even more great value to XQC and crypto users worldwide in 2022 to help accelerate adoption of the QURAS and Moonstake ecosystems together.



About Moonstake



Moonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals.



Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 28 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.



Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools.



About Moonstake's staking business



For the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 16 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year. https://www.moonstake.io/



About QURAS



QURAS is a Secret Contract platform, first of its kind. Built on our own Blockchain, QURAS coin will provide absolute privacy protection and bring numerous benefits to IoT to Big Data. We are also developing Daaps that could allow precise locating of a device or a person and support the healthy living through the walking app which gives rewards if a person makes a certain number of steps each day. https://quras.io/





