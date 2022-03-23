Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 08:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infocus International Group Attend the Best Wind Power Online Workshop

Singapore, Mar 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, has announced the new dates for Mastering Wind Power training and it will be commencing live on the 7th of June 2022. A comprehensive, up-to-date and business-focused roadmap to success in delivering wind power growth, today and tomorrow.



Attendees will gain an excellent understanding of all the key factors facing wind power developers and investors, from resource assessment and energy production complexities, through technology trends, project development and planning challenges, to financial returns and risks.



The course will include the illustration of key concepts using online tools, wind resource datasets, energy yield, financial and other simple calculations, along with discussion of key planning and market environment considerations.



In keeping with the business-focused theme of the course, any illustrative materials are designed to provide time-efficient clarification of the key course takeaways, aimed at commercially-focused business developers and investors. They are therefore accessible to non-experts, not designed to replicate the complex or in-depth detailed planning undertaken - over much longer periods! - by experienced engineers and technical teams.



Past participant from Statkraft Development AS shared, "This was one of my best spent weeks on training all year! A good and efficient way of getting an overview of the renewable energy sector. I found him very knowledgeable and enthusiastic in presenting the material, also enabling knowledge exchange between participants in the group. I really enjoyed his interesting lessons and the group work he provided for additional learning outcomes. Thanks."



Course Sessions



1. From wind flow to electricity: wind turbines and wind farms

2. Understanding and measuring wind resources

3. Successful delivery of wind power projects

4. Taking wind power offshore

5. Making money from wind power projects



Among the key points to be addressed



- Learn from global experiences in wind power project development

- Understand unique properties of wind resource, and how these feed into financial risk analysis

- Gain a business-focused, up-to-date perspective on current and emerging wind technology innovations and project delivery best practices

- Analyse and discuss practical and project delivery risks facing wind power projects, including key stakeholder engagements

- Get hands-on with a financial model to better understand financial risks and returns for wind power projects

- Compare and contrast the unique extra costs and complexities of offshore wind projects with those onshore



Want to learn more?



Simply email to emilia@infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/wind-online.



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210

Email: emilia@infocusevent.com

Website: www.infocusinternational.com





