Source: Women Icons Network Collective for Equality Summit by Women Icons Network on March 24, 25 Challenging Personal Stereotypes, Allyship to be focus areas

Singapore, Mar 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore-headquartered Women Icons Network, a cause-driven community platform working in the space of Workplace Gender Equality, will be hosting its annual Collective for Equality Summit on March 24 and 25, 2022.



The virtual summit will bring together senior corporate leaders from across the Asia Pacific in discussion on their personal experiences and initiatives in improving workplace gender equity. From recognizing one's personal biases to overcoming it and then helping bring about change to stepping forward and becoming an ally - female and male - at work, the summit sessions will effectively be a masterclass on how to be the change agent.



The session on March 24 will be on the topic Breaking the Bias - Challenging Personal Stereotypes. The speakers in this session are:



- Sophie Wong, Head of Corporate Sales (Singapore & Malaysia), Google Cloud,

- Dr Marcella Lucas, Strategy & Innovation Leadership Consultant, Malaysia,

- Tricia Liverpool, General Manager, Cornerstone Global Partners, Singapore

- Vishwesh Iyer, Founder, Women Icons Network.



Allyship and its Role in Pushing the Boundaries on Workplace Equity will be the topic of discussion during the session on March 25 and the speakers are:



- Beatrix Eder, Transformational Coach, Beatrix Eder Coaching, Singapore,

- Purvi Sheth, CEO, Shilputsi Consultants, India

- Andrew Seah, Head of Marketing & Communications, DB Schenker, Singapore

- Adrian Warr, CEO, South East Asia, Edelman



The sessions on both days will be from 4 pm - 5 pm Singapore time and will be streamed live on the LinkedIn and Facebook handles of Women Icons Network. Interested participants can register and participate in the session through the link: www.airmeet.com/e/05867c30-a610-11ec-ab11-3df7b99cdbe0.



The Women Icons Asia Awards 2022 winners will also be announced at the Summit. Women from across Asia Pacific doing some commendable work in their respective professions were judged by an elite jury panel over the last couple of weeks.



Women Icons Network has been inspiring women to break the glass ceiling for more than five years by engaging in a conversation with women leaders and achievers. Women Icons Summits have been organized annually in Singapore & Malaysia since 2017. The online platform www.WomenIconsNetwork.com is focused on precipitating the move towards gender-equal places of work across the region.



Women Icons Network aims to be the largest data aggregation and analysis platform across South & South East Asia integrating objective feedback from women and published data on companies to create a Diversity Metric that differentiates workplaces around Gender Equity.



The Collective for Equality Summit & Women Icons Asia Awards 2022 is being supported by Atlas of CTH Group as the Gold Partner, ACN Newswire (www.acnnewswire.com) as News Distribution Partner, Supporting Network Partner, Women Entrepreneur Network - Hong Kong, On Target Media & Marketing Services as Digital Media Partner and AsiaBizToday as Media Partner.



