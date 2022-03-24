

NEW YORK, NY, Mar 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Yowie Group, the confectionary company that brings families sustainably sourced sweet treats combined with a unique educational experience, has officially debuted their "Fill Baskets and Hearts with Yowie" Easter campaign. This spring, Yowie is delighted to bring loved ones together by offering a curated collection of free Easter-themed activities featuring sweet treats, homemade gifts, engaging activities and fun educational experiences.





"At Yowie, we pride ourselves on being a resource to parents as they plan family friendly festivities that lead up to Easter weekend as well as on the actual holiday," said Yowie Group's Global CMO, Cynthia Thayer. "Fans in U.S. and Australia will delight in making homemade Yowie-themed crafts and creating tasty Yowie treats. We hope these Easter-inspired Yowie activities fill hearts, homes and baskets during this special time of celebration."





This Easter, try an all-new recipe featuring a Yowie Surprise-Inside Chocolate Egg, perfect for parties with friends and family celebrations. Children can also decorate the fridge, playroom, or their bedroom with Yowie-themed cut out Easter eggs decorated with Yowie's colorful foil and animal collectibles.



What are some other ways to celebrate Easter with Yowie? Hide & Seek - Find Your Yowie Treat

Easter Treatsters with Yowie

DIY Easter Basket

Cuddle up with a Bunny Cup

Make a Handmade Yowie Easter Card Visit yowieworld.com/easter/ for more fun, free and engaging activities.





Yowie surprise-inside chocolates provide an engaging experience that collectors and fans enjoy all year long. By providing delicious, sustainably sourced, 100% milk chocolate free from GMOs, gluten, nuts, palm oil and artificial coloring and flavors AND the surprise and delight of discovering which collectible is inside each Yowie egg, it's the perfect Easter treat for the child that loves learning about endangered animals and wildlife conservation. "Yowie is the smart treat to surprise children with this Easter," said Thayer. "Not only do kids get to eat delicious chocolate, but they get to learn about endangered wildlife and enjoy playtime with their limited-edition collectible figurines. Families and friends who gift Yowie surprise-inside chocolate eggs feel good about gifting Yowie because they're gifting a guilt-free, smart treat that inspires both learning and playtime."





To learn more about Yowie's future campaigns as well as their current Superpower collection, visit www.yowieworld.com, find them on Facebook, or look for @YowieWorld on Instagram. You can also find easy, interactive, and educational craft projects and games on their YouTube channel and on Pinterest. Collectors can leverage the ‘Yowie Collector' app to keep track of their growing collection by downloading the free app on the Apple App Store or on Google Play. Yowie surprise-inside chocolate eggs can be found in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States, including Walmart, Walgreens, 7Eleven, Albertson's, Meijer, SuperValu, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Food Lion, Casey's, Circle K and many more. And in Australia at Woolworths, Big W, Kmart and select IGA stores. Check the store locator at YowieWorld.com to find a location near you.



About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. Yowie products are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. and in Woolworths, Big W, Kmart and select IGA stores across Australia. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

CONTACT:

Lauren Witt

yowie@interdependence.com

817-721-5576 SOURCE: Yowie Group





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Yowie Group

Sectors: Retail & eCommerce, Food & Beverage, Daily News

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

