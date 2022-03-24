Thursday, 24 March 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Chiseikan Learn how to thrive on business challenges using Japanese martial arts philosophy Chiseikan Dojo partners with Kyoto Research Park (KRP) to hold 5-part BizDo "The Way of Business Excellence" Seminar Series

KYOTO, Japan, Mar 24, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Chiseikan Dojo, an Aikido and Martial Arts Dojo in Kyoto City, Kyoto, will be offering a 5-part business seminar series in partnership with Kyoto Research Park (KRP) from Friday, April 8th through Sunday, April 24th.



As the world around us seems to be filled with increasingly complex challenges, Yoshie Sugai, 8th Degree Black Belt and founder of Chiseikan Dojo in Nakagyoku, Kyoto will bring together leading executives and entrepreneurs in Kyoto to highlight how martial arts philosophy, techniques and practices can align with and help businesses to succeed, even in the most challenging situations.



Martial arts techniques teach us how to flexibly adapt to various opponents and situations, make judgments, and deal with problems. The philosophy and methods that we can learn from martial arts techniques are derived from hand-to-hand combat techniques, making them perfectly suited for our ever changing, highly competitive business world. Over the more than 1,000 years of use in actual battle, those that learned how to successfully put these into action not only survived, but thrived.



This seminar will help all attendees to experience this connection between the philosophy and techniques of the Japanese martial arts and business success. Because attendees will be able to physically experience these techniques, their lessons will be easier to remember than learning the same ideas through words or lectures. This approach is called Movement Based Learning (MBL) and it is the method we use to teach the core concepts within each of these five seminars.



These seminars have been created to help anyone, regardless of the type of work they do, or the industry that they are in, to learn 5 fundamental principles of martial arts philosophy for thriving amidst even the most difficult challenges. Each session will teach at least one basic Martial Arts technique so that participants can learn through directly feeling how the philosophy being taught can actually work. Each session will also include a short real-life case study from a leading entrepreneur or Kansai-based executive and will end with a group project and networking event. The schedule of the BizDo seminars are as follows:



Ki - Friday, April 8th, 19:00 - 20:00 at GOCONC, Kyoto Research Park

Main Speaker: Yoshie Sugai, Founder, Chiseikan Dojo

Guest Speaker - Alexander Nicolau, Founder, Mandaracha Tea House



Tai - Sunday, April 10th, 11:00 - 12:00 at Chiseikan Dojo

Main Speaker: Yoshie Sugai, Founder, Chiseikan Dojo



Chi - Sunday, April 17th, 11:00 - 12:00 at Tamariba, Kyoto Research Park

Main Speaker: Yoshie Sugai, Founder, Chiseikan Dojo

Guest Speaker - Philip O?Neill, Founder & CEO, Parkdale Group



Toku - Friday, April 24th at Tamariba, Kyoto Research Park

Main Speaker: Yoshie Sugai, Founder, Chiseikan Dojo

Guest Speaker - Adrian Sossna, Vice President, VP Global Sales, Hacarus



Bishin - Sunday, April 24th at Tamariba, Kyoto Research Park

Main Speaker: Yoshie Sugai, Founder, Chiseikan Dojo

Guest Speaker - Derrick Tran, International Project Manager, Hosoo



The cost for each individual session will be 1,000 yen, and 4,000 yen for those who purchase a 5-seminar pass. To learn more about this seminar series, or to reserve your spot, please visit www.aikidoinkyoto.com/bizdo.



Contact:

Yoshie Sugai, Shihan, Chiseikan Dojo, email: yoshie@aikidoinkyoto.com

AikidoinKyoto, JUSTIN Ohnmae Building, 43-6 Mibuhigashitakada-cho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto-shi, Kyoto 604-8845





