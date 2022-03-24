Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 24, 2022
Thursday, 24 March 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Kronos DAO
Kronos DAO Announces Public Sale Date

Rome, Italy, Mar 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Kronos DAO, the next evolution of reserve currency protocol, has announced its public sale date. Scheduled for March 28th, 2022, the public sale will be a good opportunity for prospective token holders to participate in the project. In addition to a public token sale, Kronos DAO has slated April 8, 2022, as its partnership date with CORENODE.

In anticipation of the public sale, Kronos DAO has garnered over $540k.

Kronos DAO introduces a Future Fund facet that will see the next-generation DAO reserve protocol invest 15% of profits in its treasury in emerging start-ups in the blockchain space. Through Future Fund, Kronos DAO will hope to accelerate the growth of these nascent start-ups, ergo transforming the DAO protocol into an on-chain venture capital firm.

Kronos DAO is committed to generating interest in investments for investors by building, incubating, and investing in start-ups at their early stages.

The $KRONOS Token

Kronos DAO has launched a native token, $KRONOS. The token will govern the DAO project - -acting as a governance token for making and implementing significant decisions on the ecosystem. $KRONOS has launched on Binance Smart Chain [BSC]. It is also available for exchange and swap on PancakeSwap. Currently, talks are underway to expand it to cross-chains in the coming months.

A total of 10 million $KRONOS, Kronos DAO has set aside 40% for the public sale as it seeks to build its treasury.

Kronos DAO will offer token holders a sustainable passive income source for staking $KRONOS on its staking platform. Through auto-compounding, Kronos DAO will reward token holders with $KRONOS.

The DHP (Diamond Hands Protocol) will allow community members to earn $KRONOS on the staked amounts according to different reward levels. Members will receive enhanced tips once Diamond Hands Protocol is activated. The corresponding bonus level, eventually reached, will be applied to each single staked amount.

Kronos DAO incorporates an additional earning opportunity for community members: the Diamond Hands Node (DHN). This program of 3 days to 30 days reward accumulation time. will allow community members to earn an extra profit of $KRONOS to add to the rewards when you claim them in relation to the bonus level reached.

An Ambitious Roadmap

The Kronos DAO team has planned out a strategic, ambitious, and feasible project roadmap. Split into five phases - each scheduled for completion in a month - Kronos DAO will, after the public sale, hire Cyberscope and Certik to audit its smart contract. Furthermore, Kronos DAO will hope to have its token, $KRONOS, listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko - two leading crypto analytics websites.

An Open NFT Kronos DAO whitelist will also take place.

About Kronos DAO

The next evolution of a reserve protocol, Kronos DAO, is a project that aims at generating enormous returns for investors through the building, incubating, and investing in crypto start-ups in their embryonic stages. Kronos DAO has introduced a suite of modern features as it seeks to accelerate the growth of emerging start-ups while rewarding users for committing their tokens to the platform.

Public Sale
KronosDAO: https://bsc.kronosdao.ai
Pinksale: https://www.pinksale.finance

Social Links
Telegram: https://t.me/KRONOS_community
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dao_kronos
GitHub: https://github.com/Kronos-DaoDefi
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/CrUeCMBPFp
Medium: https://medium.com/@kronos_dao

Media Contact
Brand: Kronos DAO
Contact: Tommy
Email: admin@kronosdao.ai
Website: https://kronosdao.ai

SOURCE: Kronos DAO




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Kronos DAO

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Kronos DAO Announces Public Sale Date  
Mar 24, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
MHIET Launches MGS-R Series, New Standby Generator Set  
Thursday, March 24, 2022 11:15:00 AM
Joint Research Shows that DENSO's Microalga, Coccomyxa sp. KJ Has Virucidal Effect against COVID-19  
Thursday, March 24, 2022 10:05:00 AM
Society Pass (SoPa) Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Sees 891% Year on Year Revenue Growth  
Mar 24, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Develops Gold Shell Nanoparticles That Can Be Prepared in High Concentrations Using High Dispersion Stability  
Mar 24, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
Vertical International Holdings Limited (8375.HK) gains 37.6% revenue growth in 2021 driven by increased sales of self-manufactured aluminum electrolytic capacitor products  
Mar 24, 2022 09:50 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, Toyo University, and Amagasaki City leverage AI technology and psychological research in trial to protect senior citizens from phone fraud  
Thursday, March 24, 2022 9:08:00 AM
Learn how to thrive on business challenges using Japanese martial arts philosophy  
Thursday, March 24, 2022 9:00:00 AM
Alpina Awarded the Sixth Solar Leasing Tender under the SolarNova Programme by HDB  
Mar 24, 2022 08:10 HKT/SGT
VCREDIT Announces a Final Dividend of HK15 cents  
Mar 24, 2022 08:09 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
2nd Future Hospital
29  -  30   March
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
HR Tech Festival Asia
10  -  13   May
Singapore / Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       