HONG KONG, Mar 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (stock code: 1977) together with its subsidiaries (referred to as "ATAL Engineering Group", "ATAL" or the "Group"), a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering services provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that the Group has won two esteemed awards, namely "Innovation and Creativity Award" and "Innovation and Creativity Certificate of Merit" in "2021-22 Hong Kong Awards for Industries ("HKAI"): Innovation and Creativity" organised by Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. These achievements are testimonials of the Group's continuous efforts in driving innovation and technological applications for the industry.

ATAL's in-house developed sewage treatment technology "ATAL Multi-Stages Flocculation Sedimentation III ("AMSFS III") has achieved the "Innovation and Creativity Award". The ground-breaking technology is an all-in-one system which incorporates different wastewater treatment processes including coagulation, magnetic media mixing, flocculation and sedimentation, all installed and completed within a container. Leveraging the latest building technologies including Building Information Modelling ("BIM"), Modular Integrated Construction ("MiC") and Multi-Trade integrated Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing ("MiMEP"), the small-scale and easy-to-transport system offers outstanding treatment performance, enhances treated water quality in a more cost-effective, efficient, and environmental-friendly way. AMSFS III has been applied in various sewage projects in Mainland China.



The Group's another in-house developed solution - the all-in-one "ATAL Negative Pressure Isolation Room ("ATAL-NPIR") - was awarded the "Innovation and Creativity Certificate of Merit". ATAL-NPIR can be used as a mobile procedure room or operating theatre, or as an isolation unit to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. The unit can standalone or be stacked, and are easy to transport and assemble, to supplement the supply of negative pressure wards in hospitals with short notice. ATAL brings unique advantages in innovation to hospitals and to the healthcare sector as a whole.



Dr Otto Poon Lok-To, Chairman of ATAL Engineering Group, said, "As an advocate of innovation, the Group is dedicated to nurturing a culture of innovation at ATAL. When our people have an idea, we help them take it beyond the drawing board, with an aim to enhance project effectiveness and to actively integrate environmental protection elements into projects. We are honoured that our efforts have gained market recognition and achieved two awards in the HKAI. The achievement is in recognition of our efforts in developing innovative and reliable solutions, providing customers with safe and convenient services, and contributing to the industry."



Supported by the Government, the HKAI aims to recognise the outstanding achievements of Hong Kong enterprises in pursuit of high technology and high value-added activities, and to commend excellence in various aspects of their performance. The HKAI also helps enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong industries and promote Hong Kong brands. The category of "Innovation and Creativity" aims to promote a culture of innovation and creativity amongst business sectors and recognise the achievements of outstanding companies.



Looking forward to the future of multi-disciplinary engineering, ATAL has earmarked strategic areas accelerating innovation and R&D including environmental technologies; smart and green buildings; smart and green cities; smart construction process; smart workflow; and uncompromised workplace safety. ATAL will continue to offer customised engineering solutions to customers and devote to attaining customer satisfaction through the Group's engineering excellence, professionalism and high-quality services.



About ATAL Engineering Group

Established in 1977, ATAL Engineering Group ("ATAL") is a leading electrical and mechanical engineering service provider headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations in Macau, Mainland China, the UK and the US. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators. ATAL's parent company, Analogue Holdings Limited, is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1977).







