  • Friday, March 25, 2022
Friday, 25 March 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: WarSindia
WarSindia Announces Whitelist Competition Date

Sydney, Australia, Mar 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - WarSindia, the first Esports-to-earn NFT game that combines real-time strategy, has announced dates for its highly coveted whitelist competition. Scheduled for 28th March 2022, the competition will run for 15 days until April 11th, 2022. The competition will give potential buyers early access to the pre-sale event of the WarSindia Arms Boxes.

The Arms Boxes contain valuable items that potential buyers can only get at the pre-sale event, not before or after.

WarSindia will give out thousands of dollars to people who participate in the whitelist competition as mentioned above. 5,000 USDT will go to the winners of this competition. 1 person will win 1,000 USDT, 4 persons will win 500 USDT each and 10 persons will win 200 USDT each.

WarSindia Gameplay

Built on the core principles of a profitable and genuinely successful game - exciting, engaging, varied, and rewarding - WarSindia is an NFT game that lets players collect Lands and Heroes to build air fortresses as they fight and defend the territorial borders of the Sindia continent. As a pacesetter in the NFT game space, WarSindia has introduced the concept of complete ownership of in-game assets.

Gamers can conveniently gather rare cards, build up fortresses, and sell cards to other players. WarSindia also allows gamers to build their defense towers. The goal of WarSindia is to combine Hero, Land, building, and air to deliver truly immersive and engaging gameplay that not only leaves players in awe but is easily accessible.

WarSindia will grant gamers exchangeable NFTs that can be traded for real money.

A team of creatives designed WarSindia. The esports NFT game shares some of the most remarkable features found in best-selling games like Minecraft, the difference being that the former is a blockchain-based NFT gaming platform.

Aimed at not only creating a unique and fulfilling gaming experience for players, WarSindia hopes to act as a driver for the growth of eSportsFi and GameFi, the emerging blockchain trend. WarSindia will attract teams of professional video gamers and will host global esports events with prize pools containing millions of dollars.

WarSindia adopts the "play more, earn more" technique to reward players for setting up air combat formations quickly. To get started, potential gamers would need to purchase Arms Boxes - a box that contains surprisingly unique ancient artifacts and tools that possess extraordinary powers. Winners of WhiteList Competition can buy the Arms Box Pre-Sale on the 15th of April 2022.

General Public Sale of The Arms Box Pre-Sale starts on the 16th of April, 2022.

Custom Map Editor

Players can build their own maps including characters and other interactive assets. Each map is then saved as an NFT and will be publicly available. When other players use the map, the map creator is rewarded. As an NFT, the map can also be sold, generating additional income to the player.

WarSindia introduces two concepts of NFTs - the game NFTs and the ones created by players using the system.

The WarSindia Team

WarSindia comprises highly experienced professionals who have worked in countless industries and have released varying formats of games. The production team has actively participated in the development of Headstone, Stone Age Mobile, God Eater, LOL, etc.

WarSindia is compatible with desktop and mobile devices. The team is currently building a multiple language feature that will allow players to engage, play against, and with other gamers from various parts of the world.

WarSindia is Beyond Simple! WarSindia comes from the people, for the people. To keep the influence of WarSindia, they will apply 90% game income for global promotion through WarSindia Metaverse and social media - creating and holding esports competitions with millions of dollars prize pools, publishing novels, and shooting TV series.

Join WarSindia and follow them in this GameFi and eSportFi journey.

About WarSindia

WarSindia is the first esports NFT game that combines real-time strategy to enable players to collect Lands and Heroes to build combat fortresses. A play-to-earn gaming platform, WarSindia will incentivize gamers. Additionally, unlike most NFT games, WarSindia allows players to completely own in-game assets, offering them the opportunity to exchange them for real money.

Social Contact
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WarSindia
Discord: https://discord.gg/WarSindia
Telegram: https://t.me/WarSindia
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCJPQUJ3yW9HJMp54aNNnnLg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joinwarsindia/

Media Contact
Brand: WarSindia
Contact: Media team
Email: Join@WarSindia.com
Website: https://WarSindia.com

