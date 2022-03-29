Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 15:45 HKT/SGT
Source: NTT DOCOMO
DOCOMO's Okayama Building to be Powered 100% with Renewable Energy

TOKYO, Mar 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC., and NTT Anode Energy Corporation (NTT AE) announced today that they will sign an off-site corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) to power DOCOMO's Okayama building which houses network facilities fully with renewable energy, mainly from NTT AE's newly constructed solar power plant, beginning this April.

This will be the first time for DOCOMO to implement an off-site PPA and is part of the company's efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to virtually zero by 2030. The new solar power plant, which will supply electrical power exclusively to DOCOMO, will ensure that the company has stable, long-term access to power even if Japan's energy market ever becomes unstable.

Through the new plant, which is located in Tottori City, Tottori Prefecture under the off-site PPA, NTT AE, acting as a distributor for its subsidiary ENNET Corporation, will supply electricity to the building in Okayama via the public power transmission and distribution network. For any contracted electricity that cannot be provided solely via solar power under the off-site PPA, NTT AE will purchase non-fossil certificates designated for renewable energy, to ensure that the percentage of power supplied to and used by the building will be raised to be classified as renewable to 100%. As a result, the building is expected to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (including non-fossil certificates) by approximately 10,000 tons per year.

Going forward, DOCOMO and NTT AE will continue to utilize NTT group assets to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions by adopting more renewable energy with additionality, thereby contributing to a carbon-neutral society in Japan.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 83 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/


Source: NTT DOCOMO
