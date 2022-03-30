Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 13:46 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for February 2022

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for February 2022, as well as the cumulative total from January to February, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Highlights:

Global sales in February 2022 were generally flat from the previous year. Global production was partially affected by the parts supply shortage caused by the spread of COVID-19, but as a result of the cooperation of our suppliers, overseas production reached a record high for February.

In addition, thanks to the support of many customers, cumulative global sales of electrified vehicles (HEV, PHEV, FCEV, BEV) reached 20 million units as of the end of February 2022. Toyota estimates that the use of Toyota's electrified vehicles has resulted in approximately 160 million fewer tons of CO2 emissions and has saved approximately 65 million kiloliters of gasoline as of the end of February 2022. Going forward, Toyota will continue to create ever-better cars with a full lineup of electrified vehicles for the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

For the full report, please visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202202.html.


