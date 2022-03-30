Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Dusit International Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket teams up with renowned local partners to offer a 'Simply Amazing' stay experience loaded with value Themed evening parties, a wide range of watersports activities, and a choice of stylish BMW or Peugeot cars await guests this April.

BANGKOK, Mar 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, a luxurious beachfront resort owned and operated by Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is turning collaborations into exceptional value with a 'Simply Amazing' stay experience featuring an enticing room offer and many opportunities to create lasting memories this month.

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket

The exclusive Amore Dinner for two at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket

Dusit Club Room

A choice of stylish BMW or Peugeot cars await guests at the resort

Pop Up Beach Bar at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket

Surf by Phuket Water Sports Club at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket

Available for booking between 1-23 April 2022 for stay dates between 7-30 April 2022, the 'Simply Amazing' room offer applies to Club rooms, Suites, and Villas and starts at only THB 9,000 net per night, inclusive of daily breakfast for two.



To elevate the stay experience, Dusit has also teamed up with esteemed local partners to create a wide range of special experiences, memorable activities, and unique services throughout April.



Thanks to collaborations with authorised BMW dealer Millennium Auto and car rental company SIXT, guests staying in a Club room or above will have 24-hour access to BMW Series 5 or Peugeot 5008 cars, available to pick up at the resort on a first-come, first-served basis, at no additional charge during their stay.[1]



Highlighting local musical talent, each weekend the resort will host nightly theme parties featuring live music, top local DJs, and creative drinks at a pop-up beach bar. The programme will start on Friday 8 April with "Sunset Chill Out & Retro Beats" - a celebration of the '60s, followed by the '80s and '90s on Saturday 9 April, and a multi-generation celebration on Sunday 10 April. Each party will start with a complimentary sunset cocktail.



The resort has also teamed up with ZAK Extreme, Jet Board Thailand and Phuket Water Sports Club to offer very special rates on jet surf, surfboard, surf lessons, and other exciting watersports activities every Friday to Sunday throughout the month.



Alongside occasional pop-up dining experiences with guest chefs - including, on Songkran (Wednesday 13 April), a special eight-course feast of Basque cuisine by globe-trotting Chef Inaki Bolumburu, for only THB 2,500++ - the resort will also offer its own exclusive Amore Dinner on the Beach for the special price of THB 4,000 per couple, inclusive of two glasses of wine. Set on the sands and illuminated by candles, this romantic dining experience is normally priced at THB 6,000 and is ideal for celebrating any special occasion.



"The 'Simply Amazing' experience at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket is part of our group-wide vision to transform our hotels into dynamic and vibrant spaces that meet the lifestyle needs of all generations of travellers," said Ms Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk, VP - Operations (Southern Thailand), Dusit International. "With this in mind, we are delighted to collaborate with Millennium Auto, SIXT, and other local partners to enhance our stay, dining, and activities experiences in meaningful and exciting ways - all while delivering additional convenience and value.



"With a wide range of special activities, and the unique opportunity to explore the island in BMW or Peugeot cars, our international and domestic guests have everything they need to experience the best of Phuket while staying with utmost peace of mind. And we are sure they will find it 'Simply Amazing.'"



Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket is located next to the white sands of Bang Tao beach overlooking the azure waters of the Andaman Sea in the heart of Laguna Phuket, an integrated destination resort on the west coast of Phuket island. Alongside SHA Plus certified standards of hygiene and cleanliness, Dusit's carefully crafted 'Dusit Care' services, such as flexible check-in and mobile payment methods, are also in place to deliver additional convenience while maximising guest safety.



For more information about the 'Simply Amazing' offer, or to make a booking, please visit www.dusit.com or call (076) 362 999 (local fixed number).



About Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket



Located next to the white sands of Bang Tao beach overlooking the Andaman Sea and surrounded by lush tropical gardens, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket comprises 253 elegant rooms, suites and villas. Amongst other facilities, it offers five dining outlets, a fully equipped gym, tennis and sports courts, a luxurious spa, an outdoor swimming pool, a watersports centre, a children's play area, and easy access to the neighbouring 18-hole Laguna Phuket Golf Course.



Guests can also enjoy a range of complimentary activities reflecting responsible tourism practices. Among some of the options offered are sustainable crafts workshops such as upcycled tie-dye and bag painting; cooking classes featuring locally sourced ingredients; and Thai cultural workshops where guests can learn more about the history of Phuket and the island's unique traditions and customs.



Dusit's new group-wide wellness concept, Devarana Wellness, also offers complimentary activities that enhance emotional and physical resilience, such as yoga, meditation, and breathwork. A Family Retreat Programme, meanwhile, features a mini-farm workshop, educational kids camp, stand up paddleboarding, and other entertaining and enriching experiences for adults and children alike.



About Dusit International



Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.



The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.



Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.



For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.



