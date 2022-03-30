Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 16:27 HKT/SGT
Source: Mazda
Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2022

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2022 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in February 2022 decreased 16.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in February 2022]
CX-5: 30,074 units (up 12.3% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,139 units (down 14.0%)
CX-9: 5,791 units (up 4.4%)

2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in February 2022 increased 11.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in February 2022]
CX-30: 11,142 units (up 12.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 6,000 units (up 50.1%)
MAZDA2: 4,770 units (down 2.6%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in February 2022 increased 2.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 7.6% (up 2.0 points year on year), with a 1.6% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.4 points) and a 5.2% total market share (up 1.0 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in February 2022]
CX-5: 3,593 units (up 38.8% year on year)
MAZDA2: 3,060 units (up 14.3%)
CX-8: 2,885 units (up 12.7%)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in February 2022 decreased 6.9% year on year due to decreased shipment to Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in February 2022]
CX-5: 31,631 units (up 19.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,320 units (up 6.1%)
CX-9: 6,023 units (up 2.7%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in February 2022 decreased 4.2% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in China and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in February 2022]
CX-5: 31,552 units (up 5.8% year on year)
CX-30: 15,971 units (down 7.7%)
MAZDA3: 15,834 units (down 5.1%)


