Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for Two H-25 Gas Turbines for District Heating Use in Uzbekistan - Equipment to be provided through Turkey's Calik Enerji as the EPC contractor, with operations scheduled to commence in 2024.

- Second project for JSC Tashkent HPP, following equipment for adjacent No. 1 facility.

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order for two H-25 gas turbines with capacity of 32-megawatt (MW)/unit for a natural gas-fired cogeneration plant being built in Tashkent, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The two units will take an important role as core equipment for the facility, which will be operated by JSC Tashkent HPP, a cogeneration business operator in the city. Turkish firm Calik Enerji has been appointed the project contractor for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), with the gas turbine (equipment) supplied through that company, and the plant is scheduled to start operations in 2024. This is the second order for this plant, following an order for an H-25 gas turbine and heat recovery steam generator in the adjacent existing No. 1 facility(1), which has been in operation since 2013.

H-25 Gas Turbine

This project is supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which provided a yen loan (JICA power sector loan). The H-25 gas turbine will be manufactured at MHI's Hitachi Works in Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan.



The H-25 is a heavy-duty gas turbine(2) with outstanding reliability confirmed by its record of long operating hours. Since the initial order in 1987, Mitsubishi Power has established a solid track record of operating performance, selling 30 units in Japan and 160 overseas including this latest order. The high temperature of the exhaust gas is suitable for cogeneration, contributing to the high-efficiency and CO2 reduction of the plant compared to a conventional boiler type cogeneration plant.



Since independence, Republic of Uzbekistan has maintained steady economic growth backed by its abundant production of natural gas and other energy resources. A stable supply of power and heat is essential for sustained economic development. Mitsubishi Power has supplied gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) equipment used in other facilities throughout the country, including Navoi 1&2 Power Plant, Talimarjan Power Plant, Turakurgan Power Plant, and Sirdarya Power Plant, and have supported the energy supply for the country's economic development. This project will also provide the country with a high-efficiency cogeneration facility utilizing its own natural gas, and will contribute to a stable power and heat supply and energy efficiency for Uzbekistan.



Going forward, Mitsubishi Power will maintain and further develop a positive working relationship with Uzbekistan's state-run power company group, support the widespread adoption of environmentally friendly heat and power energy generation technologies with GTCC and other high-efficiency equipment, and contribute to the economic development of Uzbekistan and a sustainable world.



(1) Equipment supplied through Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. as part of an energy saving model project conducted by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and the government of Uzbekistan.

(2) Heavy-duty gas turbines are designed to maintain steady output over long-term, continuous operation, providing exceptional reliability, as well as easier and less frequent maintenance.



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.





