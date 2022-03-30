Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 18:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Witnessing Outstanding Performance of Enterprises

HONG KONG, Mar 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2021 announced the awarded enterprises, with eight enterprises being awarded for nine awards. The Awards was able to receive recognition from the business community and media from both Hong Kong and overseas, witnessing the outstanding performances of these companies.



The 13th Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards: "Sustainability to Attain Business Excellence"



Being a leading financial website in Hong Kong, Quamnet not only focuses on the financial field, but also the accomplishments of Hong Kong business community which attracts public attention. The Awards, instituted in 2009, is organized by Quamnet and aims to identify and recognize the excellent performance of Hong Kong enterprises.



The judging panel of QOEA is formed by the Quamnet editorial team, Quamnet research team, and independent financial analysts. Each nominated enterprise is required to submit their company profile and the self-evaluation report for assessment and selection. The committee will then use eight categories to select the most representative enterprises. The eight categories include excellent products and services, brand reputation, philosophy of operation, marketing strategies, sustainable development strategies, accomplishments, corporate social responsibility and unique business philosophy or development.



The 13th Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards is themed by "Sustainability to Attain Business Excellence", recognizing enterprises' full dedication in operation and resilience in times of challenges, as well as the outstanding management on environmental, social and corporate governance. The performance sets a new standard of sustainable development for peers and the society as a whole.



Awarded companies come from diversified industries in Hong Kong, including financial services, MPF services, immigration advisory, ICT solution provider, logistics, transportation infrastructure and healthcare service etc.



A total of 8 companies are being awarded this year with its outstanding achievement, including Bartra Wealth Advisors Limited, China Life Trustees Limited, CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited, Kerry Logistics, Realord Group Holdings Limited, Realord Asia Pacific Securities Limited, Link-Asia International MedTech Group Limited and Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited.



Witnessed by Honourable Guests and Supported by Business Community and Media



To protect the safety of participants, the Awards this year announces awarded enterprises online and trophies are to be distributed in other ways at a later date. Despite the arrangement, the Awards is greatly supported by honourable guests, including:



Mr. Joseph H.L. Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury

The Government of Hong Kong SAR

Dr. Michael Chan, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Institute of Marketing

Mr. Michael Wong, President of Society of Registered Financial Planners



Mr. Andy Chan, Managing Director of China Tonghai Financial Media Limited, said "In 2021, the pandemic returned after the slightly slowdown. Companies around the world continued to forge ahead after absorbing the experience of the previous year, in order to continue business operation despite the difficult environment. Excellent enterprises with unique business philosophy calmly took on challenges, ensured the interests of enterprises and its stakeholders, these companies were able to achieve greater achievements, and thus laid a solid foundation for the economic recovery in the future. While the Awards steps into its 13th year, it once again affirms the outstanding performance of Hong Kong enterprises and sets the standard for the sustainable development of enterprises under the pandemic. Quamnet would like to sincerely this year's award-winning companies. You have forged ahead despite difficulties and become a role model for your peers."



Supported by elites and medias

In addition to a strong lineup of guests, the Awards attracted numerous media both in Hong Kong and China. Media partners include The Standard, Caiguu.com and Investing.com etc.



Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2021 (Alphabetical Listing by Company Name)



Categories / Awarded Company

1. Outstanding Irish Immigration Advisory & Immigrant Investor Programme 2021 / Bartra Wealth Advisors Limited

2. Best Pension Service Provider 2021 / China Life Trustees Limited

3. Outstanding MPF Scheme 2021 / China Life Trustees Limited

4. Outstanding ICT Solution Provider 2021 / CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited

5. Outstanding Global 3PL 2021 / Kerry Logistics

6. Outstanding Assisted Reproductive Health Care Service Enterprise 2021 / Link-Asia International MedTech Group Limited

7. Outstanding Diversified Integrated Enterprise 2021 / Realord Group Holdings Limited

8. Outstanding Securities Service Development 2021 / Realord Asia Pacific Securities Limited

9. Outstanding Investment and Development of Infrastructure 2021 / Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited



Website of Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards:

http://events.quamnet.com/QOEA2021/



