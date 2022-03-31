Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 31, 2022
Thursday, 31 March 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Axis Technologies Group Inc.
Axis Technologies Group Announces Intention to File Registration Statement for Public Offering of Common Stock

LOS ANGELES, CA, Mar 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: AXTG) today announced that it intends to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in late April 2022 for a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. The proposed offering is expected to be predominantly from existing shareholders and be approximately $10 million. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the registration statement to be filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act. As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Axis Technologies Group Inc.

Axis Technologies Group Inc. is a holding company that focuses on the acquisition, alignment, and growth of disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks targets in which it can acquire and accelerate market expansion, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on decentralized finance, leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams.

CONTACT:
Axis Technologies Group, Inc.
ceo@axtg.us
9177252138
Twitter: @AXTG2021
StockTwits: https://stocktwits.com/symbol/AXTG

SOURCE: Axis Technologies Group, Inc.


Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.


Sectors: Blockchain, Technology, PE, VC & Alternatives, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

