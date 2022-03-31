Thursday, 31 March 2022, 10:06 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Mar 31, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Teikoku Databank, Ltd. (hereinafter TDB) today announced Japan's first trials on the application of a Japanese version of an electronic seal (Japanese electronic seal)(1) to verify the authenticity of companies issuing digital documents starting April 1, 2022.

Trial overview

In the jointly-managed trials, the two companies will build a trust platform(2) to issue a Japanese electronic seal for the delivery of digital documents by leveraging Fujitsu's digital trust technology(3) and TDB's knowledge in corporate identity verification to confirm the usability of the newly developed seal.



The two companies plan to use a level 1 or level 2 Japanese electronic seal as defined in the Japanese government's electronic seal guidelines(4). Based on the demonstrations, the two companies aim to clarify tasks of the Japanese electronic seal and promote its practical application in society.



Outline of the demonstrations



In the trials, the two companies will build a trust platform for verification of a Japanese electronic seal by June 2022, leveraging Fujitsu's digital trust technology and TDB's knowledge of corporate identity as an external certification body.



As a next step, the two parties plan to conduct trials for delivering digital documents with the Japanese electronic seal in simulations with various companies until September 2022. This will include the verification of Japanese electronic seals issued via the newly constructed trust platform for digital documents delivered by email and via cloud services.



Starting in April 2022, the two companies plan to select private enterprises to support the trials. Details of these will be announced separately at a later date.



Future plans



Fujitsu and TDB will continue to promote the use of the Japanese electronic seal to drive

corporate DX and realize a society in which transactions involving all types of digital documents can be conducted appropriately and smoothly.



Moving forward, the two companies plan to develop technologies and mechanisms for digital signatures that are compatible with European standards to enable Japanese companies to use the Japanese electronic seal in transactions with other companies in their European offices and European subsidiaries.



As previously announced(5), TDB has also started to use "EU-qualified electronic seals" and will accelerate its efforts for trust services including electronic seals in parallel to these demonstrations.



(1) Japanese version of an electronic seal :

Technology to verify the origin (publisher) and integrity of digital data. The development of technology, equipment, examination, operation standards, and standards for the Japanese electronic seal has become an urgent issue in order to achieve compatibility with the existing European standards.

(2) Fujitsu Develops Digital Trust Management Technology to Ensure Authenticity of Business Data

(3) Trust Platform:

A platform consisting of technologies that enable the distribution of data useful for solving business and social issues while ensuring confidence in privacy, security, and intellectual property rights.

(4) "Guidelines for e-seals (June 25, 2021)" (Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications): https://www.soumu.go.jp/main_content/000756907.pdf (in Japanese)

(5) Announcement of the start of in-house use of "EU-qualified e-seals" (Press release from Teikoku Databank): https://www.tdb.co.jp/info/topics/k220205.html (in Japanese)



