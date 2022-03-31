Thursday, 31 March 2022, 12:27 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Redsun Properties Group Limited Redsun Properties 2021 Annual Revenue Increases 32.3% to RMB26.67 Billion, Gross Profit Ups 12.7% to RMB5.08 Billion Achieves Green Tier in All "Three Red Lines" Assessment Continuously

HONG KONG, Mar 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Redsun Properties Group Limited ("Redsun Properties", or the "Group", stock code: 1996), a leading comprehensive property developer in Mainland China, announced today its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Group achieved stable growth in revenue and profits remained sustainable. It continues to achieve the green tier in the "Three Red Lines" assessment.



2021 Annual Results Highlights:



-- Contracted sales reached RMB87.22 billion. Contracted average selling price increased from RMB14,622 per sq.m. in 2020 to RMB16,887 per sq.m. in 2021, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.5%

-- Revenue amounted to RMB26.67 billion, representing an increase of 32.3% as compared with 2020. Revenue from commercial operations and hotel operations increased by 15.3% to RMB625.7 million

-- Gross profit and gross profit margin were RMB5.08 billion and 19.1% respectively

-- Net profit amounted to RMB1.87 billion, representing an increase of 0.6% as compared with 2020

-- As at 31 December 2021, the "Three Red Lines" indications of the Group were in green lights, with gearing ratio (excluding contract liabilities) of 68.1%, net gearing ratio of 57.0%, cash to short-term debt ratio of 1.41 times. The Group had cash and bank balances on hand of approximately RMB16.04 billion



Steady Sales with optimized structure

Contracted sales maintained steady growth and the sales structure continued to be optimized. During the year, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB87.22 billion, representing a slight increase over that of the previous year. The average contracted sales unit price was approximately RMB16,887 per sq.m, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.5%. The sales of the first-tier and new first-tier cities accounted for more than 40% of the overall sales. The Yangtze River Delta and Jiangsu maintained a leading position. The average price in the Great Bay Area and Chengdu Chongqing metropolitan area increased significantly, and the efficiency and quality of its return on investment emerged from the industry.



During the year, sales revenue recognized by the Group was RMB26.67 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 32.3% compared with that of 2020, which realized a steady growth. The gross profit was RMB5.08 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 12.7%, where the gross profit margin amounted to 19.1%. The net profit was RMB1.87 billion, and the core net profit was up 3.5% to RMB1.47 billion; the net profit margin was 7.0%, which remained at the industry average level.



Proven efficacy in commercial/residential linkage, steadily consolidating nationwide layout

With the dual-driven synergic development in property management and commercial real estate in 2021, the Group continued to enhance its commercial and industrial competitiveness. Property sales increased by 32.8% to approximately RMB26.04 billion as compared to the same period last year, accounting for 97.6% of the total recognized revenue. Commercial operations increased by 15.5% to approximately RMB583.5 million as compared to the same period last year. Hotel operations increased by 12.0% to approximately RMB42.1 million as compared to the same period last year.



During the year, the commercial benchmark position of Nanjing Hong Yang Plaza has been continuously consolidated, and the diversified land acquisition mode of commercial and residential linkage has been further consolidated. Some new high-quality commercial and residential plots in the center of Weifang, Shandong Province have been obtained, and the Weifang Project has already been launched. In terms of expansion, light and heavy assets have advanced in line in a stable fashion. At the same time, the Group fully exploited advantages of resources from other excellent commercial projects to create Redsun's representative and benchmark properties.



The Group will continue to implement the investment strategy of "penetrating the Greater Jiangsu Region, strengthening foothold in major metropolitan areas and expanding into core cities". Through the synergic development in property development and commercial real estate, the Group realized quality layout and diversified its land reserves. In respect of regional layout, the Group strengthened its foothold in the leading cities within developed metropolitan areas in China. In respect of investment structure, the layout focus was located in first-tier and premium second-tier cities. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total land reserve of 18.78 million sq.m.. The core is to penetrate the Greater Jiangsu Region. For three consecutive years, its land reserve in Jiangsu has been maintained at more than 50% of the overall land reserve, and its land reserve in the Yangtze River Delta has been maintained at more than 67% of the overall land reserve. With extensive and diversified channels, sufficient and reasonable land banks, premium and healthy structure, and active and effective strategies, a solid foundation was laid for the Group to sustain steady and quality development in the future.



Integrated operation with upgraded products

Creating a cross cycle resource and capital operation and scheduling ability, the Group strengthened its foothold in the cities to achieve a leading initial sell-through rate of projects, thereby facilitating the formation of advantage in sales scale in regional sectors; improved its service quality by creating the competitive "six-integration" system. The New Hongqiao Purchase Alliance led by the Group constantly realized cost optimization through scale effect; the level of delivery was improved through strict product control, and thus its customer satisfaction and industry ranking reached a record high, and the total annual delivery and delivery rate maintained a high-level of steady growth. The Group upgraded the product system of Redsun Community 2.0, created the "Redsun System" IP and built green and healthy houses.



Maintain sound financial position

The Group continued to achieve the green tier in the "Three Red Lines" assessment, which consistently met the regulatory requirements. With steady increase in the scale of assets, its debt structure was continuously optimized. As at 31 December 2021, gearing ratio (excluding contract liabilities) was 68.1%, net gearing ratio was 57.0%, cash to short-term debt ratio was 1.41 times. Total assets were RMB132.7 billion, up 11.5% as compared to the figure of last year. The Group had cash and bank balances on hand of approximately RMB16.04 billion.



Future strategy: Be customer-oriented, Strengthen foothold in premium core cities

Going forward, the industry will return to the essence of residence, the market will return to the essence of supply and demand, and the property enterprises will return to the essence of operation. In terms of operation strategies, the Group will be operation- and customer-oriented, continue to strengthen its brand influence and provide products and services of premium quality. In terms of investment strategies, the Group will adhere to expanding its investment channels in a diversified manner. It will invest in the new first- and second-tier cities with strong foothold and deepening its intensive and meticulous development in premium core cities, aiming to achieve a high realization rate for project investments. The Group will also expand its accessibility to capital markets with an aim to constantly reduce its finance costs and support healthy and sustainable growth.



About Redsun Properties Group Limited ("Redsun Properties") (stock code: 1996)

Redsun Properties Group Limited ("Redsun Properties" or "The Group") is a leading comprehensive developer in China, focusing on the development of residential properties and the development, operation and management of commercial and comprehensive properties. The Group has established a steady regional leading position in Jiangsu Province by taking root in Nanjing, Jiangsu and Yangtze River Delta. Since the incorporation of Nanjing Redsun in 1999, Redsun Properties has worked in the sector of property development and sales for 20 years, established the Hong Yang brand and received widespread recognition for the development capacity and industry position.



While developing residential properties, Redsun Properties also operates commercial complexes covering shopping malls, amusement parks and community centers, hotels and office buildings. Most of the commercial property buildings are adjacent to the Group's residential property projects, providing ancillary services for the residents and also increasing the value of the Group's residential property projects.



Redsun Properties is a constituent of the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index.









