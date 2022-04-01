Friday, 1 April 2022, 07:17 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: InvesTech Holdings Limited InvesTech Holdings Announces 2021 Annual Results Smart Office Software Solutions Business Embraces Growth Momentum

Enters Inflection Point to Power Enterprise Metaverse Development

HONG KONG, Apr 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - InvesTech Holdings Limited ("InvesTech Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 1087.HK), a leading integrated smart IT solutions provider in China, announces its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Year").



During the Year, the Group continued to focus on its core business of the IT infrastructure system integration and the sales of smart office software solutions, with the majority of its revenue generating from the market in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC" or "China"). With operations gradually resuming normal in particular in the first half of the Year while capturing the surging demand in the market, the Group grew its sales considerably. During the Year, the Group's total revenue remained steady with a slight increase of approximately 3.3% to approximately RMB484.6 million (2020: approximately RMB469.1 million). Yet, certain deliveries were deferred due to late deliveries of goods by suppliers and urban lockdowns, which in turn led to a delay in the recognition of revenue, in addition, a sizable government contract was concluded during the Year, resulting in a 340.3% increase in total contracted sales backlog to approximately RMB802.9 million as compared to that of 2020. The Group's gross profit increased by approximately 11.3% to approximately RMB57.1 million (2020: approximately RMB51.3 million), broadly in line with revenue growth. Net loss for the year substantially narrowed to RMB21.0 million from the loss of RMB86.7 million in last year, mainly attributable to the absence of the recognition of an impairment of loan receivables and the impairment of goodwill in relation to the network system integration cash-generating unit for the Year.



Mr. Ringo Chan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of InvesTech Holdings, said, "Thanks to the favourable national policies, investment in IT-related industries began to soar. Meanwhile, the market for smart office solutions has seen explosive growth as companies have rushed to adapt to restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 (the "pandemic"). During the Year, leveraging robust demand for IT infrastructure system integration and smart office software solution services in the Chinese market, the Group spared no effort to enhance its business development and achieved business growth."



Business Review

IT Infrastructure System Integration Business

The Group continued to expedite the development of its traditional IT infrastructure system integration business, which remained a major source of revenue during the Year. Leveraging its solid foundations in the industry and strong customer relationships, the Group's revenue from the IT infrastructure system integration segment increased by approximately 0.4% to approximately RMB448.6 million for the Year. In addition to strengthening its core competitiveness in the provision of a wide range of products and services through the traditional IT infrastructure system integration business, the Group also joined forces with various tech giants, with the aim of acquiring new clients through strategic alliances to deliver cutting-edge IT infrastructure solutions.



Smart Office Software Solutions Business

As office closures and work-from-home arrangements were adopted across various industries during the Year, demand surged for the Group's smart office software solutions and property technology ("PropTech") solutions, which operate with Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The number of orders for, and sales of, smart office software solutions increased significantly, delivering revenue growth of approximately 60.7% to approximately RMB36.0 million for the Year. During the Year, the Group also allocated more resources on its research and development team and centre located in Xi'an, the PRC. To further capture market opportunities, the Group will expand the scope of its services and continue to upgrade Virsical, its flagship smart office software solutions product.



Contract Awarded to the Group - Hong Kong Smart Library System Project

In September 2021, a government contract for the provision of a smart library system for the Hong Kong government's Leisure and Cultural Services Department with contract sum of approximately HK$693.1 million was awarded to an unincorporated joint venture, which was formed by the Group in proportion to the contribution of 70%. The project involves the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, implementation, system support and maintenance of core library systems, alongside the provision of other services. The estimated project duration is from September 2021 to March 2026, with a warranty and maintenance period running until March 2036. The project is set to broaden the Group's revenue stream and expand its business in Hong Kong in coming years.



Outlook

Looking ahead, the Group will maintain the stable development of its IT infrastructure system integration business, with a focus on expediting the development of its smart office software business. The Group will also foster relationships and alliances with additional large enterprises to reach new customers while continuing its investment in the research and development centre in Xi'an, the PRC, to enhance its capabilities. In Hong Kong, the Group will continue to bid for and acquire public and private projects, and look forward to increased cooperation with government departments in the future.



In recent years, a number of technology giants have allocated immense resources to metaverse investments. Also, the pandemic has prompted the development of enterprise metaverse solutions, which deliver advantages such as increased access to talent, enhanced productivity and reduced operating costs. Taking the latest market development into consideration, the Group believes that it has entered the inflection point to the development of the up-and-coming global trend towards virtual experience, powering the enterprise metaverse with its IT infrastructure and software solutions. Currently, the Group offers a "hybrid" smart office solution allowing users to work partly in the physical workplace and partly remotely, permitting enterprises to better tap their true potential, ensuring smooth business operations and management, and fostering their overall productivity and competitiveness. Leveraging the strong capabilities of the Group's internal resources, as well as its formidable experience in IT solutions, the Group aims to further modify and enhance its software products through built-in compatibility with the latest technology, and at the same time collaborate with tech industry leaders with the ultimate goal of providing highly realistic, virtual smart-office solutions that can be used in financial institutions, new economy companies and multinational enterprises.



Mr. Chan concluded, "Riding on the favourable backdrop of the industry, coupled with our ample experience in the market, we are cautiously optimistic about the prospects of our principal businesses. We have always actively sought opportunities to build a new business ecosystem and to become a leading integrated smart IT solutions provider. Looking ahead, we will actively identify suitable acquisition and investment targets in the markets to broaden revenue base and diversify business, while progressing enterprise metaverse development and achieving breakthroughs in the industry."



About InvesTech Holdings Limited

InvesTech Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1087.HK) was listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010. As a leading integrated smart IT solutions provider with more than 30 years of experience in IT industry, the Group is principally engaged in IT infrastructure system integration and smart office software solutions businesses. The Group has strong presence in China, with more than 10 offices nationwide with a research and development centre in Xi'an.



Website: http://www.investech-holdings.com/











