Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 1, 2022
Friday, 1 April 2022, 13:05 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai Announces Acquisition of Arteryex Shares (Making Arteryex a Subsidiary) to Strengthen and Rapidly Expand the Foundation of its Digital Solution Business

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that Eisai has acquired a majority of the shares issued by Arteryex Inc., a company that plans and develops software related to digital solutions such as provision of medical information platforms, through purchase of shares and subscription of a third-party allocation of common shares, and made it a subsidiary, as of March 31, 2022. The two companies will work together to develop and provide PHR (Personal Health Record)-related services for patients, healthcare professionals and society at large.

Eisai launched its medium-term business plan "EWAY Future & Beyond" in April 2021, where the perspective to be shifted from that of patients to The People or each consumer. With "empowering The People to realize their fullest life" as the vision, Eisai delivers not only pharmaceutical products but also solutions to The People, by utilizing the latest digital technology such as AI, and aims to remove the anxiety of The People.

Arteryex has excellent software development capabilities and has developed its own PHR-related product services, including apps for storing and converting health-related information of patients undergoing treatment and a wide range of users into data, as well as apps for companies for employee health management.

Eisai aims to strengthen and rapidly expand its digital solution business base by acquiring Arteryex's development capabilities and quality PHR products through the subsidiary acquisition. In addition to reaching a new customer segment of existing products, Eisai will promote developing products including new applications by utilizing Arteryex's input technology and systems used in image data. Furthermore, Eisai will advance the utilization of data acquired through PHR-related products, as the entire Eisai Group, leveraging the data management know-how that Eisai has practiced in its medicine creation activities and disease awareness activities.

For building the Eisai Universal Platform (EUP), through those initiatives, Eisai will enhance creating a packaged solution, as well as strengthen its delivery infrastructure, for maintenance and improvement of health, prevention and disease awareness, and will expand its contribution to The People.

The current management team of Arteryex will remain after the conversion to a subsidiary. The acquisition by Eisai of Arteryex as a subsidiary will not have a material impact on the consolidated financial results of Arteryex.

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: MedTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Mar 28, 2022 21:38 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Announcement About an Approval for Additional Indication of Jyseleca, JAK inhibitor
Mar 22, 2022 09:21 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Latest Findings on Lecanemab Presented at AD/PD 2022 Annual Meeting
Mar 15, 2022 12:03 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Economic Arrangements of Amendment to Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Collaboration Agreement with Biogen
Mar 15, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Biogen and Eisai Amend Collaboration Agreements on Alzheimer's Disease Treatments
Mar 11, 2022 11:15 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present New Lecanemab Data Exploring Distinct Mechanism of Action and Clinical Outcomes, Disease State (DSE) Symposium, and Other Pipeline Assets at the AD/PD 2022 Annual Meeting
Mar 9, 2022 15:06 HKT/SGT
Eisai Certified as the 2022 Health and Productivity Management Outstanding Organization (White 500)
Mar 7, 2022 12:50 HKT/SGT
LENVIMA in Combination with KEYTRUDA Approved In Taiwan for the Treatment of Patients with Advanced Endometrial Carcinoma
Mar 4, 2022 10:05 HKT/SGT
Eisai Initiates Submission of Application Data Under the Prior Assessment Consultation System in Japan with the Aim of Obtaining Early Approval for Investigational Anti-Amyloid Beta Protofibril Antibody Lecanemab
Feb 25, 2022 16:26 HKT/SGT
Eisai: LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Approved in Japan for Radically Unresectable or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma
Feb 1, 2022 16:43 HKT/SGT
Eisai Receives the Tokyo Governor Prize for Corporate Governance of the Year 2021
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       