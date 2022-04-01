Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 1, 2022
Friday, 1 April 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Cylum Finance
Cylum Launches Highest APY Staking Reward in the Crypto Space

London, UK, Apr 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Cylum Finance, a DeFi 3.0 platform, has launched the highest APY staking reward in the crypto industry. Over the years, crypto investors and traders have staked their assets for relatively average returns. Although these investors earned interest on their staked crypto assets, there is huge room for improvement. Offering an increase in APY for staked assets will undoubtedly incentive more investors to enter the market.

The mission of the Cylum project is to give crypto investors a more profitable reason to stake their assets on its platform.

Cylum Highest APY Reward

Cylum offers up to 395,677% APY within the first year for investors who hold the $CYM token. Since the history of crypto staking, no project has offered investors such high returns on their investment. The unique smart contract that powers Cylum's APY leverages compound interest in its reward system. As a result, all investors earn rewards every minute of the day with Cylum. The team plans to increase the earnings of investors with the launch of the mainnet offering. The mainnet also has a multi-chain decentralized application (Dapp) developed to offer users more utility within the ecosystem.

Cylum Unique Features & Uses

  • Auto-Staking & Compounding

In most existing DeFi projects, token holders have to stake their crypto assets manually. With Cylum's auto-staking and compounding, it is entirely different. Every process is automated and designed to favor investors. By purchasing and holding these tokens, investors earn active rewards directly to their respective wallets.

After the annual compound interest of 395,677% within the first year, the APY will begin to decrease.

  • Automatic-Burn

To reduce the number of $CYM in total supply and drive up the value of each token, the team is looking to make $CYM a deflationary token. With auto-burn, the team will make the token more valuable as a result of the decrease in supply and increased demand. The auto-burn feature is an algorithm created to automatically eliminate 2% of the $CYM token total supply once it is launched.

About Cylum Finance

Cylum is a DeFi 3.0 project launched to revolutionize crypto staking and reward system. Skilled developers created it with unique code. The project operates an amazing set of mechanics that ensures the protocol remains sustainable. The team also incorporated additional unique features that confer a competitive advantage on the project. Crypto staking has become one of the top ways investors make money from the market. A great platform like Cylum is essential to attracting more players to this sector of the crypto market.

The Cylum protocol serves as a launchpad for metaverse projects deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In addition, its cylinder insurance fund ensures it is low risk with high rewards for investors.

Social Media
GitHub: https://github.com/cylumfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/cylumfinance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cylumfinance
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5h7sQkZiqMLBTA0JIFx5wQ

Media contacts
Brand: Cylum Finance
Contact Person: Jennifer Rodgers, Marketing Manager
E-mail: support@cylum.io
Website: https://cylum.io
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenifer-rodgers-51a3383a/

SOURCE: Cylum Finance




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Cylum Finance

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Cylum Launches Highest APY Staking Reward in the Crypto Space  
Apr 1, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
UPGRADE Announces Date for Its Whitelist, Presale, and Public Sale Events  
Apr 1, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Resintech Bhd Proposes Bonus Share and Warrant Issues  
Apr 1, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Official Listing of Recbio on HKEX, Vaccine Innovation and Iteration Accelerated by Novel Adjuvant Technology  
Apr 1, 2022 17:47 HKT/SGT
Fullerton Fund Management appoints Ken Goh as Chief Investment Officer   
Apr 1, 2022 15:30 HKT/SGT
Legend Holdings (3396.HK) Announced 2021 Annual Results   
Apr 1, 2022 14:10 HKT/SGT
What You Need to Know about Polkadot (DOT) in 2022  
Apr 1, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai Announces Acquisition of Arteryex Shares (Making Arteryex a Subsidiary) to Strengthen and Rapidly Expand the Foundation of its Digital Solution Business  
Friday, April 1, 2022 1:05:00 PM
Marubeni, OPExPARK, Beyond Next Ventures and DENSO Collaborate to Promote DX in the Healthcare Industry  
Friday, April 1, 2022 12:13:00 PM
Youran Dairy Announced 2021 Annual Results  
Apr 1, 2022 12:05 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
HR Tech Festival Asia
10  -  13   May
Singapore / Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       