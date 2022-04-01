Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Saturday, April 2, 2022
Friday, 1 April 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Business Boomer Launches $BOOMER Token Presale

Stockton, California, Apr 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Business Boomer, an email marketing and OTP service provider merged with digital currencies, has announced the launch of its token pre-sale. The pre-sale, which kicked off on March 24th, 2022, will end in April or after the required amount is realized. With a soft and hard cap of 600 BNB and 800 BNB, respectively, Business Boomer has simplified the entry process, thus breaking an existing entry barrier - complexity.

Potential pre-sale token buyers will have to download MetaMask wallet from any device, add a token contract with the symbol; BOOMER, then transfer BEP-20 BNB to the Boomer contract address. With a minimum of 0.1 BNB and a maximum of 10 BNB, Business Boomer aims at running a genuinely decentralized network devoid of one-sided ownership.

Business Boomer—an Email Marketing and OTP Service Provider

Since its inception in 2018, Business Boomer has been committed to providing sublime services to businesses worldwide. Business Boomer is leveraging cutting-edge technology to build super-rare and innovative products that empower customers' growth, who are into small and medium scale businesses.

Business Boomer aims to help accelerate the growth of businesses through SMS and email marketing. The goal is to provide a sustainable and long-term framework where businesses can conveniently connect with their audience, regardless of size.

Like most blockchain-based projects, Business Boomer has created a native token, $BOOMER. A Binance Smart Chain token built on the BEP-20 protocol, $BOOMER will facilitate this platform, helping businesses reach and exceed their promotion and marketing expectations.

Through $BOOMER, Business Boomer will hope to run a community-led project where token holders reserve the right to vote on suggestions proposed. Each token holder will have a vote in the collective expansion process.

Furthermore, Business Boomer will hold regular AMAs to gather feedback from users.

Business Boomer also intends to launch an NFT and play-to-earn game. To incentivize NFT holders, Business Boomer will distribute 25% of profit to its NFT holders from email and OTP order's income.

Static Rewards

Besides catering to clients' advertising needs, Business Boomer will incentivize long-term holders for their loyalty.

Delivering real-world and metaverse marketing and advertising services, Business Boomer will also offer rewards and several discounts to token holders. Community members will also receive token airdrops.

About Business Boomer

Business Boomer is an email marketing, and OTP service provider merged with digital currencies to deliver seamless and sublime solutions for the marketing and advertising industries. Introducing the concept of metaverse to the advertising industry, Business Boomer will enable businesses to run virtual adverts. With a native token, Business Boomer will hope to revolutionize the market while rewarding holders for their loyalty.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BusinessBoomer3
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/9FxvaS9mxu
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/businessboomer20/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Business-Boomer-105645308027075/

Media Contact
Brand: Business Boomer
Contact: Rimsha Gul, Marketing Head
Email: crypto@businessboomer.io
Website: https://businessboomer.io

SOURCE: Business Boomer




Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
