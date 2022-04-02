Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, April 2, 2022
Saturday, 2 April 2022, 00:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Impact Women NFT
Philanthropic Project, Impact Women NFTs, Launches to Combat Domestic Violence in Brazil

Florianópolis, Brazil, Apr 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Impact Women NFT, a philanthropic project displaying exquisite artworks handmade by a talented artist, has announced the launch of its NFT project. Aimed at combating domestic violence in the previously mentioned South American country, these beautifully crafted NFTs were created by renowned, talented, and award-winning illustrator Manu Cunhas.

Designed by Brazilian fintech to fight the scourge of domestic violence and abuse of women, Impact Women NFT will raise funds for non-profit organizations to take a stand against women's abuse on all levels.

Current statistics show that domestic violence is at an all-time high. Brazil sits fifth in the ranking of homicides globally; one woman gets raped every eleven minutes. Five hundred and three women suffer aggression every hour, one woman gets killed every two hours, and five beatings occur every two minutes.

Impact Women NFT is fighting to put an end to these crimes.

Profit Shared to Non-profit Organization, Artist, and Project Producer

Split into phases, the first one comprising 20 excellent, awe-inspiring, and elegantly designed artworks of remarkable and high-impact women in history, each of these NFT auctions will greatly benefit non-profit organizations. The goal of the first phase is to raise 30 ETH, ten in auction mode starting at the price of 0.15 ETH and ten in 50 units for a fixed fee of 0.05 ETH.

Impact Women NFT has hand-picked eight exciting and industrious non-profits aggressively fighting violence against women in Brazil. 70% of profits garnered from these NFTs sales will be set aside for organizations, 12% to support Manu Cunhas, another 12% for Doare—the project producer and social enterprise company—and 6% for carbon credits through MOSS.

The campaign will end on May 31st, 2022, and Impact Women NFT will offer rewards and surprises like special parties and airdrops in the metaverse.

A project where art meets philanthropy, Impact Women NFT, will share stories of amazing women that have changed society. The founding team selects ten Brazilian and international women to show respect and admiration for the work they have put in.

An Ambitious Roadmap

Built on sustainability and longevity, Impact Women NFT has introduced a viable and strategic roadmap comprising detailed future events. Divided into separate phases, Impact Women NFT plans to run a decentralized autonomous organization [DAO], create and launch a native token, and a non-profit crypto fund to support organizations combating domestic violence and other forms of abuse against women.

Additionally, Impact Women NFT will continue to create and release amazing, unique, well-designed, and aesthetically pleasing artworks to support life-changing non-profits.

About Impact Women NFT

Impact Women NFT is a philanthropic project that displays magnificent and well-crafted artworks made by Manu Cunhas. Aimed at combating domestic violence, Impact Women NFT will fund existing non-profits championing and empowering women in the country and beyond.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/impactwomen_nft
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/impactwomen.nft
Telegram: https://t.me/impactwomenNFT
Discord: https://discord.gg/QdGktzSJyg

Media Contact
Project Name: Impact Women NFT
Contact: Caroline Alencar, Marketing Director
Email: info@impactwomen.org
Website: https://impactwomen.org/

SOURCE: Impact Women NFT




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Impact Women NFT

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Philanthropic Project, Impact Women NFTs, Launches to Combat Domestic Violence in Brazil  
Apr 2, 2022 00:00 HKT/SGT
Business Boomer Launches $BOOMER Token Presale  
Apr 1, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
Cylum Launches Highest APY Staking Reward in the Crypto Space  
Apr 1, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Memorial Foundation Announces Recipients of FY2021 Precious Metals Research Grants  
Apr 1, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
UPGRADE Announces Date for Its Whitelist, Presale, and Public Sale Events  
Apr 1, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Resintech Bhd Proposes Bonus Share and Warrant Issues  
Apr 1, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Official Listing of Recbio on HKEX, Vaccine Innovation and Iteration Accelerated by Novel Adjuvant Technology  
Apr 1, 2022 17:47 HKT/SGT
Fullerton Fund Management appoints Ken Goh as Chief Investment Officer   
Apr 1, 2022 15:30 HKT/SGT
Legend Holdings (3396.HK) Announced 2021 Annual Results   
Apr 1, 2022 14:10 HKT/SGT
What You Need to Know about Polkadot (DOT) in 2022  
Apr 1, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
HR Tech Festival Asia
10  -  13   May
Singapore / Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       