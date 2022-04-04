Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, April 4, 2022
Monday, 4 April 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Cnergenz Berhad
Electronics Manufacturing Solutions Provider Cnergenz Berhad Enlists UOB Kay Hian Securities as Underwriter for Its Listing Exercise
Company inks underwriting agreement for ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Cnergenz Berhad (CNERGENZ), an electronics manufacturing solutions provider based in Penang, specialising in surface mount technology (SMT) catering to the electronics and semiconductor industries (E&S Industries), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an underwriting agreement with UOB Kay Hian Securities (M) Sdn Bhd (UOB Kay Hian) today for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Securities).

UOB Kay Hian Securities Sdn. Bhd Chief Executive Officer Mr. David Lim; Cnergenz Berhad Chief Executive Officer Mr. Lye Yhin Choy [L-R]

The Company had obtained approval to list on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities and is targeting to launch its Prospectus in April 2022.

The IPO exercise involves the public issue of 100.0 million issue shares and an offer for sale of 50.0 million offer shares by way of private placement.

From the public issue, 25.0 million issue shares will be made available for application to the Malaysian public, 10.0 million shares will be allocated for application by eligible directors and employees as well as persons who have contributed to the success of Cnergenz Group ("Group") ("Eligible Persons"), 52.75 million shares will be reserved for private placement to identified investors and 12.25 million shares will be reserved for private placement to identified Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry ("MITI").

UOB Kay Hian will underwrite an aggregate of 35.0 million issue shares, comprising 25.0 million shares under the public issue and 10.0 million shares allocated to Eligible Persons as part of the underwriting agreement.

Chief Executive Officer of Cnergenz, Mr. Lye Yhin Choy, said, "This listing will enable us to strengthen our name as a leading electronics manufacturing solutions provider in Malaysia whilst deepening our presence in Thailand and Vietnam, countries which are benefitting from strong investment flows into the E&S Industries."

Chief Executive Officer of UOB Kay Hian, Mr. David Lim said, "UOB Kay Hian is pleased to be working with Cnergenz on its IPO exercise. The Company has a stellar track record and experience in the E&S Industries that dates back to 2004. We are happy to work with Cnergenz in achieving its listing goals."

Cnergenz collaborates closely with its network of over 50 suppliers to offer quality solutions for their customers, building a strong network and contributing to Cnergenz' business development and growth.

Cnergenz caters to domestic and international customers across Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand. Cnergenz has a customer base of over 100 local and multinational companies operating within the E&S Industries, comprising integrated design manufacturers (IDMs), outsourced semiconductor assembly and test service providers (OSATs) and electronics manufacturing service providers (EMSs), some of which have been customers of Cnergenz for over 15 years.

Cnergenz Bhd: https://cnergenz.com
Cnergenz Bhd: [BURSA: CNERGENZ]


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Cnergenz Berhad
Sectors: Electronics, Daily Finance, Local Biz, Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Electronics Manufacturing Solutions Provider Cnergenz Berhad Enlists UOB Kay Hian Securities as Underwriter for Its Listing Exercise  
Apr 4, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Tech Pioneers Gather at World Cyber Security Summit - ASEAN  
Apr 4, 2022 14:53 HKT/SGT
ASEAN to witness its largest Big Data Analytics Summit ever  
Apr 4, 2022 14:27 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Awarded Covid-19 Surveillance Contract  
Apr 4, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
EC Healthcare Opens New Multi-Service Flagship Medical Centre at Central and Advanced Imaging Centre at Taikoo  
Apr 4, 2022 12:28 HKT/SGT
Wuling Motors: Integration of Advantageous Resources, New Progress in New Energy Restructuring  
Apr 4, 2022 11:56 HKT/SGT
Hypebeast, a Leading Global Platform in Contemporary Lifestyle and Culture, Plans to List on NASDAQ through Merger with Iron Spark I Inc.  
Apr 4, 2022 10:53 HKT/SGT
Eunice Wong and Eleven Crypto Communities Enter Sekuya Multiverse  
Apr 4, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya Student Start-up makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List  
Apr 4, 2022 07:00 HKT/SGT
Philanthropic Project, Impact Women NFTs, Launches to Combat Domestic Violence in Brazil  
Apr 2, 2022 00:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
HR Tech Festival Asia
10  -  13   May
Singapore / Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       