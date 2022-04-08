Friday, 8 April 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: G3 Global Berhad G3 Global Gets Shareholders' Nod for Healthcare Venture and Three Other Resolutions Diversification into healthcare biz to help turnaround G3 by Q3/22

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Artificial Intelligence specialist G3 Global Berhad (G3) has cemented its entry into the higher-margin Healthcare business - beginning with the sale of COVID-19 test kits - after it received approval from its shareholders today. Via a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the shareholders also approved a cash call to grow the Healthcare and ICT divisions; a higher limit to issue new shares; and the engagement in related party transactions (RPT).

Dirk Quinten, Managing Director

Four resolutions were tabled at the EGM, all of which received approval by the voting shareholders. The first resolution was on the proposed diversification into healthcare-related business, whereas the second resolution was on a proposed private placement of up to 432,849,300 new ordinary shares or 20% of G3's total issued shares. The new shares will be issued to independent third-party investors to be identified at a later stage, and the funds raised will be used to expand G3's Healthcare and ICT businesses.



In addition, the third resolution was to increase the limit for authority to allot and issue shares from 10% to 20%, while the fourth resolution proposed a new shareholders' mandate for recurrent RPTs.



Mr. Dirk Quinten, Managing Director G3 Global Berhad said: "The strong approval we received from the shareholders today is indicative of their confidence in the management and the strategic business directions of the Group. Moving forward, G3 will expand its footprint in the Healthcare segment by leveraging on the technology from our partners, i.e. SenseTime and Bestinet Group, as we strive to be more than just a test kits supplier. We are also looking at providing tech-driven healthcare support services to local public and private hospitals and this would offer a good recurring income stream for the Group.



With regards to the private placement exercise, we already have a few parties expressing their interest in G3 as a forefront Artificial Intelligence company supporting the healthcare sector. The prospective investors believe in the value proposition that G3 could bring, especially after the acquisition of Bestinet Healthcare Sdn Bhd last year."



G3 acquired a 51% equity stake in Bestinet Healthcare on 8 September 2021. The principal activities of Bestinet Healthcare are mainly related to pharmaceuticals and medicines & health products. The shareholding in Bestinet Healthcare will help to boost G3's revenue and allow exploring additional business opportunities in the future. The Group will also leverage on its in-house Artificial Intelligence capabilities to innovate new products and services for the healthcare business.



G3 Global: https://g3global.com.my/

G3 Global: 7184 / [BURSA: G3G] [RIC: GLOA:KL] [BBG: G3G:MK]





