TOKYO, Apr 8, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Astemo Co., Ltd. announced today that Hitachi Astemo High Cast Corporation, a Hitachi Astemo group company, has installed and begun operations of a solar power generation system at its Fukushima Plant, as part of an initiative to go carbon neutral.

Solar panels installed on the roof of Hitachi Astemo High Cast's Fukushima plant

To achieve Hitachi Group's goal of carbon neutrality in business sites and production activities by FY 2030, Hitachi Astemo introduced an initiative of off-balance solar power generation for in-house consumption, whereby the company does not own the assets of solar power generation facilities installed at its plants, but pays for the electricity it generates from FY 2019 onward.



Following the installation of solar power generation facilities at Sawa Works (770 kW), Gunma Works (483 kW), and Tomi Works (300 kW) in 2020, Hitachi Astemo High Cast Fukushima Plant has now started generating 379 kW of power as part of this initiative. The annual power generation at these four plants is expected to reach approximately 2,100 MWh, which will reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 990 t-CO2 per year.



Hitachi Astemo will continue to expand on delivering products that help reduce our environmental impact, further promote energy conservation, and utilize renewable energy.



About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells and services automotive and transportation components, as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/.





