Blockpass Brings KYC Solutions to Winners Network Web3 Rewards Platform

HONG KONG, Apr 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - This week Blockpass is proud to reveal a brand new partnership with Winners Network, a Web3 enabled rewards ecosystem that allows users to earn rewards while shopping. As part of this partnership, the Blockpass KYC solution will be implemented in the Winners Network platform to enable fast, secure and efficient identity verification solutions to secure the space and enable regulatory compliance.



Winners Network sets up benefits for both customers and merchants, providing personalized recommendations and rewards, thereby promoting loyalty and incentivising continued custom throughout the entire ecosystem and retail network. Users are able to earn rewards in any part of the extensive eCommerce, DeFi, Crypto, Gaming, iGaming and GameFi ecosystems; rewards and native $WINS token can be spent anywhere in the platform the user wants. The Winners Network includes lotteries, HODLing benefits, marketplaces, NFT integrations and eCommerce rewards.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 500,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over 3000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.



"Winners Network is a huge ecosystem in which Blockpass can assist thousands of people through simple and secure onboarding provision," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "We're always delighted to partner with companies that share our passion for compliance and look forward to realizing the benefits that working with Blockpass brings."



"Winners Network is proud to be partnering with Blockpass," said Walter Minhoto, Founder of Winners Network. "Blockpass will enable fast and secure KYC within the Winners Network ecosystem that will allow us to remain compliant. Winners Network is a Web 3 enabled rewards ecosystem that allows users to earn rewards while transacting in everyday transactions. One Network. Infinite Rewards."



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.



About Blockpass



Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - last year, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC(TM) solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. Additionally, Blockpass' partnership with Animoca Brands has demonstrated how verification and adherence to standards can be proved on a blockchain without revealing any underpinning data - a significant boon for verifying Animoca Brands' NFT prize winners and a huge step towards securing the ecosystem of the Metaverse. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



About Winners Network



Winners Network is a Web3 enabled rewards ecosystem that allows users to earn rewards while shopping. Earn no matter where you spend or transact within the Winners Network eCommerce, DeFi, Crypto, Gaming, iGaming & GameFi rewards ecosystem. Spend your rewards and $WINS where you want to. This allows customers to be rewarded with WN Gold Rewards when they make a purchase through our retail partner network and the ability to trade these rewards for $WINS Tokens. Winners Network shares part of the commission with customers in its multifaceted rewards, loyalty, and incentive program.



