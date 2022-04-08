Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, April 11, 2022
Monday, 11 April 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad
Yew Lee Pacific Group Bhd Engages M&A Securities Sdn Bhd to Manage Listing Exercise

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Yew Lee Pacific Group Bhd (Yew Lee), an established manufacturer of industrial brushes as well as the trading of machinery parts and industrial hardware is pleased to announce that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with M&A Securities Sdn Bhd (M&A Securities) today for the Company's upcoming initial public offering (IPO) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd (Bursa Securities).

Chief Operating Officer of Yew Lee, Ms. Amber Ang; Managing Director of Yew Lee, Mr. Ang Lee Leong; Managing Director of Corporate Finance of M&A Securities, Datuk Bill Tan; Deputy Head, Corporate Finance of M&A Securities Mr. Danny Wong [L-R]

The IPO exercise involves the public issue of 133.1 million shares and an offer for sale of 26.62 million shares to selected investors. From the public issue, 26.62 million shares will be made available for application by the Malaysian public via balloting; 15.97 million shares will be allocated to its eligible directors and employees (pink forms); another 23.96 million shares will be reserved for private placement to selected investors and; an allocation of 66.55 million shares will be allocated through private placement to bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).

Under the underwriting agreement, M&A Securities will underwrite 42.59 million shares of the total proposed issue of shares allocated to the Malaysian public and through pink forms. M&A Securities will also place out 90.51 million issue shares to selected investors and bumiputera investors approved by MITI.

Managing Director of Yew Lee, Mr. Ang Lee Leong, said: "We are delighted to be working with M&A Securities on our IPO as this underwriting agreement marks the first stage of the path towards our eventual successful listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities. This listing will help us to raise the capital needed for our expansion plans while at the same time, boost our brand visibility in the industrial brush industry."

Managing Director of Corporate Finance of M&A Securities, Datuk Bill Tan said, "We are pleased to be playing a key role in the IPO exercise of Yew Lee. The Company has solid experience and expertise in the production of industrial brushes with a history that goes back to the early 1990s. It has come far but we have no doubt that Yew Lee will build upon this listing to excel even further. We wish the Company well as it enters a new stage in its growth."

Yew Lee manufactures industrial brushes for a variety of industries, including glove, industrial, electrical and electronic, industrial and commercial cleaning providers as well as glass and wood producers. For the financial year ended 31 December 2020 (FY2020), Malaysia contributed 81.4% of total revenue, with Thailand contributing 6.7% and Vietnam contributing 6.2%. By industry, glove manufacturers contributed 88% to revenue in FY2020.

Yew Lee Pacific Group Bhd: https://yewlee.com.my/


Topic: IPO
Source: Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad
Sectors: Local Biz, Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Black Spade Capital Launches its First Ever Limited Edition Gift Set with L'OCCITANE en Provence Product  
Apr 11, 2022 16:50 HKT/SGT
Yew Lee Pacific Group Bhd Engages M&A Securities Sdn Bhd to Manage Listing Exercise  
Apr 11, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Completes Development of Second-Generation "EX ROVR" Explosion-Proof Plant Inspection Robot  
Apr 11, 2022 11:06 HKT/SGT
Indonesia Continues to Lead the Way in Site Blocking  
Apr 11, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Brings KYC Solutions to Winners Network Web3 Rewards Platform  
Apr 11, 2022 07:00 HKT/SGT
Cyber Yachts Presents the World's Most Expensive NFT  
Apr 9, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
TheCapitalNet TV intros Into The Private Markets With Cyril Demaria  
Apr 9, 2022 04:00 HKT/SGT
SCCG and RONIN Partner for North America TV Sports Data  
Apr 8, 2022 21:04 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Astemo Accelerates Push Towards 2030 Carbon Neutrality with Renewable Energy, Expanding its Solar Power Generation  
Friday, April 8, 2022 5:13:00 PM
RTO of LTKM Berhad via the Acquisition of EMS Business for RM336 Million  
Apr 8, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
HR Tech Festival Asia
10  -  13   May
Singapore / Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
CYBER SECURITY AFRICA SUMMIT 2022
18   May
Virtual
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       