Black Spade Capital Launches its First Ever Limited Edition Gift Set with L'OCCITANE en Provence Product

HONG KONG, Apr 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - This Easter, Black Spade Capital Limited ("Black Spade Capital") is giving the gift of wellbeing to its friends and business partners. This initiative also marks the first ever cross-over of the family office founded by Mr. Lawrence Ho with the leading French beauty and well-being house.

Black Spade X L'OCCITANE Gift Box

Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade Capital, said, "It was a rewarding experience to see this idea turn from concept to reality. Black Spade Capital has always had a keen focus on the lifestyle and leisure space. L'OCCITANE, whose wide range of signature products are loved by so many around the world, is undoubtedly one of the most iconic brands in this sector. We enjoyed every bit of the process, from curating this collection to designing the gift set artwork. We put a lot of thought into deciding the theme of the gift set - we are very pleased with the final result and adore the revitalizing scent of this collection which, in my opinion, is particularly fitting for springtime. We believe our exclusive collection, available only in a limited quantity of 250 boxes, will be equally enjoyed by its recipients."



"We are very excited about this idea and hope that this meticulously crafted gift set will send our best wishes to our friends and associates - at a time when personal well-being is more important than ever," added Mr. Tam.



About Black Spade Capital Limited

Black Spade Capital Limited ("Black Spade Capital") is an established family office managing the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade Capital's investment strategy maximizes coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to pre-IPO investments. In July 2021, Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE: BSAQ), a special purpose acquisition company of which a subsidiary of Black Spade Capital is sponsor, was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.



