TOKYO, Apr 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced a key development in its global innovation strategy with the establishment of a new research center, "Fujitsu Research of India Private Limited" (hereinafter FRIPL), on April 1, 2022. FRIPL represents the latest addition to Fujitsu's global R&D network and will focus on research and development into AI and machine learning technologies, as well as quantum software.



As one of its first key initiatives, FRIPL will embark on joint research with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad(1) and the Indian Institute of Science(2) to promote innovation in leading-edge AI technologies. The joint research activities will initially focus on improving the accuracy and resilience of AI and machine learning technology. R&D with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad will focus on AI technology to discover causal relationships with higher accuracy, while collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science will center on technology to automatically generate AI through autonomous training in response to various environmental changes.



Vivek Mahajan, Chief Technology Officer (Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP) Fujitsu Limited, comments: "Innovation has a growing role to play in solving societal and environmental challenges. As one of the world's leading technology companies, Fujitsu plays a key role in driving innovation, and we will harness technologies like AI and quantum to contribute to solutions to these issues. These efforts require access to top talent. Strengthening our presence in India will allow us to tap into the enormous potential offered by world class researchers with local institutions and universities that drive global software technology development. We look forward to conducting more agile and challenging joint research together to deliver a more sustainable future for humanity."



A new research hub to drive innovation in strategically critical fields



Fujitsu has established FRIPL as a new research center focusing on AI and quantum software to enhance software technologies essential for R&D in key technology areas. Fujitsu will continue to hire exceptional talent in this field in India and aims to boost the number of its researchers to 50 by fiscal 2024. Moving forward, the Fujitsu Group will expand its research fields into security and other areas and will conduct world-leading software R&D in collaboration with Fujitsu's wider global network of research centers in areas including Japan, Europe, and the United States with the aim of creating software for global distribution.



Name of the research center: Fujitsu Research of India Private Limited

Location: Bangalore, India

Date of establishment: April 1, 2022

President: Hirotaka Hara (EVP, Fujitsu Limited)

Fujitsu's joint research projects with local Indian universities at FRIPL



1. Joint research with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Fujitsu will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad on research into AI technology to discover causal relationships with higher accuracy. This technology combines the technology of Fujitsu's AI for scientific discovery(3) for high speed discovery of cause-and-effect relationships between large volumes of data with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad's expertise in geometric statistical theory. The new technology will allow researchers to extract complicated causalities(4) that could not be processed with existing technologies until now to discover causal relationships with high accuracy from a wide range of data. In this way, Fujitsu and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad aim to provide an effective tool for innovative discovery and contribute to a wide range of fields including drug discovery and new material development.



2. Joint research with the Indian Institute of Science

Fujitsu will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Science on research into technology to automatically generate AI through autonomous learning in response to various changes.

Within their joint research, the parties will leverage Fujitsu's knowledge in adaptive machine learning (including reinforcement learning) and the Indian Institute of Science's leading expertise and technology gained through research on advanced deep learning with the aim to conduct R&D on an automatic deep learning model generation method that is able to make highly accurate predictions without trial and error intervention by experts.



In this way, Fujitsu and the Indian Institute of Science aim to contribute to the autonomous evolution of AI, with the aim of realizing an AI that can be applied in areas that require constant responses to environmental changes including automated operation of large-scale systems and management decision support to maximize business KPIs.



(1) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad:

Hyderabad, India; Director: Prof. B.S. Murty

(2) Indian Institute of Science:

Bangalore, India; Director: Prof. Govindan Rangarajan

(3) AI for scientific discovery:

AI technology developed by Fujitsu that is able to discover new theories from on-site data.

(4) Complicated causality:

Characteristic causal relationships that cannot be represented by linear functions.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries.





