  • Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Monday, 18 April 2022, 16:13 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing announces the outline of TGR GT Cup 2022 online race
Premiere of long-awaited GR010 HYBRID with additional new cars and circuits

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has announced details on the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT CUP (TGR GT Cup) 2022, an online race in "Gran Turismo 7" for PlayStation 5(1) (PS5) and PlayStation 4(1) (PS4).


The TGR GT Cup is a global series in which the GR lineup, including GR road vehicles and dedicated racing cars, will participate in competitive racing throughout the season. Seven qualifying rounds will be held online, and the top 24 players will qualify for the final.

As this year's event will be held in Gran Turismo 7, it will feature the nostalgic Toyota Supra GT500 '97 (Castrol TOM'S) and other car models will be added via updates. In addition, Subaru will be participating for the first time as a partner in TGR e-Motorsports activities, and Round 5 will feature the Subaru BRZ in addition to the GR86 as options. Subaru and TGR have been developing the Subaru BRZ and GR86 jointly in friendly competition with each other, and the two companies are partners in the creation of ever-better cars. This collaboration is now extending to the field of virtual racing as well. Keep an eye out for both cars participating and battling it out in the real-life field of motorsports.

TGR plans to continue an active engagement in e-Motorsports activities so that motorsports can be enjoyed closer than ever before beyond the boundaries of countries and generations.

(1) "PlayStation", "PS5", and "PS4" are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/37201866.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
