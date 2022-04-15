Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Monday, 18 April 2022, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Cornell Blockchain Club's 2nd Annual Conference, 'Web3 Going Mainstream,' Set to Kick off

Ithaca, NY, Apr 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Cornell Blockchain Club's 2nd Annual Conference, "Web3 Going Mainstream," is set to kick off Friday, April 22nd at Roosevelt's Island in NYC. The one-day event serves to highlight how Web3 is simultaneously transcending institutional, academic, and corporate spheres.

In attendance will be the world's leading industry professionals, researchers, and firms, including John Wu (President of Ava Labs), Arwin Holmes (EY Global Blockchain CTO), Joe Conyers (Head of NFTs at Crypto.com), Algorand, FTX, Chainalysis, Gemini, Messari, DyDx, and many more.

This year's agenda is split into four parts: DeFi, NFTs, Regulation, and Institutions, which all have a large role to play in "Web3 Going Mainstream."

There is no university blockchain club better to host this event than Cornell's. In 2019, Cornell Blockchain Club hosted their first annual Blockchain conference which was deemed a success after 250+ attendees came to hear Emin Gun Sirer (Founder/CEO of Ava Labs), Sam Cassatt (CSO at Consensys), Kathleen Breitman (Co-Founder of Tezos) and many more speak. In fact, it was such a success that the members got to ring the Nasdaq bell.

Additionally, Cornell University has an extensive history with the development of Web3. Founded in 2017, Cornell Blockchain Club was the nation's first official university blockchain club. Since then, Cornell was named #1 University in the world for Crypto Education in 2019 by Coinbase, has created a semester-long undergraduate class with over 130 students, and has cultivated project teams who have done things like creating a Uniswap Arbitrage Bot and conducting research for the Web3 Foundation.

Cornell Blockchain Club hopes to you bridge the gap at "Web3 Going Mainstream." Follow along and stay updated here: cornellblockconference.com

Tickets

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cornell-blockchain-conference-2022-web3-going-mainstream-tickets-273968205277

Social Links
https://twitter.com/cbc_2022
https://twitter.com/CUBlockchain/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cornell-blockchain

Media Contact
Brand: Cornell Blockchain Club
Contact: Mac Naggar, Head of Advisory
E-mail: blockchain@cornell.edu
Website: https://cornellblockchain.org/

SOURCE: Cornell Blockchain Club




Cornell Blockchain Club's 2nd Annual Conference, 'Web3 Going Mainstream,' Set to Kick off  
