Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: MuskMelon MuskMelon Token Debuts with Massive 6000% Returns to Investors

DAKAR, Senegal, Apr 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - MuskMelon, the latest entrant to the NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and Gaming segment, rose during its first trading day on Bitmart and XT briefly returning 6000% to investors. MuskMellon is a utility token developed on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. 10,000 unique 3D NFTs came to the marketplace, tradeable in the gaming ecosystem.



The evolutionary and disruptive industry is focusing on the utility of these NFTs. Metaverse integration has picked up pace, and the growth and benefits for the gaming industry are already prevalent. Experienced players entering the space with unique play to earn and NFT avatar models will lead to a more significant boost to the ecosystem.



Neal Mathews, Project Director of MuskMelon, said, "The tradeable part of the gaming ecosystem is scheduled for launch in May 2022, with the eagerly awaited Run Melon Run. This is the first Game to be launched on the platform that will host the Melon NFTs and merge the utility of the Melon Tokens, enabling users with dual benefits. The game will be available on iOS, and on Android after its launch."



MuskMelon allows meme creators to spread their word, build a strong community and earn. The entire process of MuskMelon is decentralized and helps aspiring meme creators showcase their talent to the world. The platform prides itself on being a community-driven initiative, which reignites the spark that brought the Blockchain-Cryptocurrency industry to life.



MuskMelon seems to be an ecosystem that wants to engage the global audience with NFTs and immersive gaming possibilities. Melons with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens and are launched on the BEP20 and ERC20 networks. The MuskMelon community wanted to ensure maximum public participation and a fair sale.



For more information, please visit the website, at https://muskmelon.org/.



Media Contact:

Neal Mathews

E: hello@muskmelon.org

T: +221 774800422





Topic: Press release summary

Source: MuskMelon

Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain, Technology

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

