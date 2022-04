Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Avance Clinical Avance Clinical Finalist for Informa Pharma Intelligence Awards 2022 - Best Contract Research Organization in APAC

ADELAIDE, AUS, Apr 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Avance Clinical, the largest premium Australian Contract Research Organisation (CRO) for international biotechs, has been selected as a finalist for the Best Contract Research Organization in APAC by Informa Pharma Intelligence.



Avance Clinical has undergone significant expansion in recent years, including new offices in Sydney and Melbourne to accommodate the growing clinical team in Australia.



The award winner will be announced on 1 September 2022. The finalists are:

- Avance Clinical

- Calyx

- CMIC Group

- EPS

- ICON

- Parexel

- Syneos Health



Avance Clinical's CEO Yvonne Lungershausen said:



"Avance Clinical is extremely pleased to be selected as a finalist for this prestigious award. It is a credit to our amazing customer-focused team for delivering the CRO excellence that has been recognized by the Informa Pharma Intelligence award judges.



"Avance Clinical has a global reputation for agile clinical solutions to support accelerated clinical development for our international biotech clients. We are very proud of our growth and success in APAC in recent years."



According to Informa Pharma Intelligence:



This Award is to recognize CROs that provide full or specialist services to their clients and which have an office in either in Japan or the Asia region including Australia.



Judging considers the quality of services and relationships built with clients and pays particular attention to the innovative patient recruitment strategies the CRO has brought to the table.



The award is based on achievements in the 2021 calendar year.



Core areas judged include:

- The particular capabilities and strengths the CRO offers

- How the company has delivered results that exceed sponsor expectations

- Innovations in patient recruitment strategy has the CRO brought to its partner

- How it has improved its performance, for example, in its quality of data, timelines and transparency

- The steps the company is taking towards streamlining data collection and reporting



To find out more please visit: https://pharmaintelligence.informa.com/events/awards/japan-awards-2022/shortlist-2022



Avance Clinical recently secured a significant investment from global private equity firm, The Riverside Company (Riverside), to support further regional and global expansion. The investment values the company in excess of $200m.



"With the support of Riverside and its powerful global footprint and deep healthcare experience, Avance Clinical will execute on its regional and international expansion plans organically and via acquisitions," said Lungershausen.



Avance Clinical is the Australian-owned CRO that provides global regulatory standard clinical research services across all phases to the local and international biopharma industry.



The company is also accredited as a gene technology CRO under the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) which has allowed it to expand into clinical trials for vaccines and GMO therapies.



"We have shown, with our high growth and industry-leading repeat business rates that our focus on gold standard technology paired with solution-orientated clinical experts is the mix our biopharma clients require in this fast-moving, competitive and high-stakes sector," said Lungershausen.



Avance Clinical has been recognised for the past two consecutive years with the prestigious Frost & Sullivan CRO Best Practices Award.



About Avance Clinical



Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian CRO delivering quality clinical trials, with globally accepted data, in Australia and New Zealand for international biotechs. The company's clients are biotechs in their early phases of drug development that need fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services.



Frost & Sullivan Awards

Avance Clinical, a Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient for the past two years, has been providing CRO services in the region for 24 years.



Pre-clinical through to Phase 1 and 2

Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical services with their experienced ClinicReady team right through to Phase 1 and 2 clinical services leveraging significant Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes.



With experience across more than 105 indications, the CRO can deliver world-class results and high-quality internationally accepted data for FDA and EMA review.



Technology

Avance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, and Medrio are just some of the technology partners.



