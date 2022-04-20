Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 10:37 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Joint Feasibility Study on the Commercialization of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

TOKYO, Apr 19, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - ENEOS Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation have agreed to undertake a joint feasibility study aimed at commercializing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other next-generation fuels in Japan.

This study aims to build a supply chain for SAF, which requires cross-industrial collaboration, by leveraging both companies' respective strengths. These include ENEOS' manufacturing technologies and distribution networks, together with MC's global expertise in raw material sourcing and marketing capabilities.

After formulating a basic strategy that takes into account the maturity of various SAF manufacturing technologies and the necessary time for commercialization, ENEOS and MC will proceed with the study based on the following three approaches:

(1) Developing sustainable feedstock derived from bio-based raw materials
(2) Producing SAF with newly emerging techniques
(3) Building a supply chain for next generation fuels, with a focus on SAF

In the aviation industry, there is growing momentum towards the adoption of SAF in Europe and North America in order to align with CORSIA*, Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation that will commence in 2027. This would drive the growth of the SAF market on a global scale going forward.

In addition, the Japanese government has proposed a target to replace 10 percent of the jet fuels consumed by Japanese airlines with SAF by 2030. This makes establishing a SAF supply chain in Japan an urgent issue.

ENEOS and MC put a high priority on addressing climate change issues, and both companies are actively promoting initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions with the aim of helping to achieve a decarbonized, circular society.

By proceeding with this study as part of the above efforts, ENEOS and MC will be steadily contributing toward the early establishment of a supply chain for next-generation fuels.

*An environmental measure in the aviation industry: In 2016, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted at its annual meeting the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) aiming to achieve international aviation growth without increasing CO2 emissions from 2021.

Inquiry Recipient:
Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171
Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Sectors: Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation/

Mitsubishi Corporation
Mar 24, 2022 16:39 HKT/SGT
Toyobo and MC Agree to Establish New Joint Venture in Functional Materials
Mar 15, 2022 08:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation, Kaluza, and Miraiz to Launch Initiative for Decarbonising Mobility in Japan
Mar 4, 2022 14:37 HKT/SGT
Bosch, Mitsubishi Corporation and BPSE Team Up to Empower Electrification of Commercial Operating Fleet by Providing Battery Insight
Feb 21, 2022 17:13 HKT/SGT
Agreement Signed to Promote Development of "Smart City Yatsushiro" MC, HomeServe Japan
Feb 14, 2022 13:17 HKT/SGT
MC Awarded Integrated Railway Systems and Trackwork Contract for Metro Manila Subway Project in the Philippines
Dec 13, 2021 14:14 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Lawson to Supply Lawson Stores with Renewable Energy Through Off-site PPA
Dec 10, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
MC JV Launches PoC Autonomous-Driving Pilot Project in Jakarta's BSD City
Nov 26, 2021 14:01 HKT/SGT
Tokyo Gas, MC to Explore Feasibility of International Synthetic Methane Supply Chain for Carbon Neutrality
Nov 24, 2021 11:27 HKT/SGT
Smart-City Driverless-Vehicle Pilot Project to Enhance Mobility and Healthcare in Kamakura & Fujisawa Areas
Nov 9, 2021 16:08 HKT/SGT
MC and Kinki Sharyo Sign Contract with Egyptian Government for Rolling Stock Deliveries for Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       