Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 14:02 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: GEVME
GEVME Launches New Virtual Event - Strategies for Hosting Events that Generate Results

Singapore, Apr 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Join us for this virtual event where we'll uncover opportunities to improve your events. We will present the key insights from our recent 'Virtual Events Benchmark Report 2022' where our data science team analysed data from 500+ events powered by GEVME. Our team of experts will also provide you with practical tips to leverage on these insights and generate impactful results with your events.


Grab a free copy of Virtual Events Benchmark Report 2022 when registering for the event.

Americas - 9th May 2022, 9:00 p.m. ET
APAC - 10th May 2022, 9:00 a.m. SGT

Agenda:
- Choosing the right time and day for your events
- Optimising registration for maximum attendance
- Keeping attendees engaged throughout your event
- Increasing the shelf life of your event recordings

What You Will Learn:
- Find out how your events compare with industry benchmarks
- Get practical tips on how to host events that generate results
- Learn how to adopt a data-driven approach when hosting events

Register your interest now: https://www.gevme.com/en/studios/virtual-events-benchmark-2022/

For other GEVME shows, https://www.gevme.com/en/studios/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: GEVME
Sectors: Trade Shows, Media & Marketing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

GEVME
Feb 18, 2022 20:12 HKT/SGT
GEVME Launches New Show About the Changing Dynamics of the Event Industry on GEVME Studios
Oct 1, 2021 21:32 HKT/SGT
GEVME Launches New Episode of Next-Generation Virtual Events on Monetising Virtual and Hybrid Events
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       