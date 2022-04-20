Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語 Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Sarawak Tourism Board Rainforest World Music Festival Returns in June 2022 25th anniversary of the world music festival to be held in hybrid format

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Apr 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The most awaited music festival in Malaysia, the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), is back once again, celebrating its 25th anniversary as a hybrid event for the first time since the beginning of the music festival in 1998.







This year, the music festival themed "Legendary Rainforest Celebration" being held from 17-19 June 2022 will take on a hybrid format, with the physical concert taking place at Sarawak Cultural Village while viewers can also livestream it from their homes via rwmf.net.



With the objective of bringing the world back together with music, RWMF will be welcoming back a host of international performers from Canada, India, USA, Finland, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, China, Bhutan and Seoul among others, with Majlis Seni Sarawak mixing traditional Sarawakian music with international flavours opening the three-day show in a first-time musical collaboration with Sarawak Tourism Board.



The Rainforest World Music Festival 2022 will also feature the sounds and rhythms of Sarawak, showcasing musical elements from the diverse ethnic groups of Sarawak through exhilarating performances that will elevate Sarawak's unique tribal flavours on to an international pedestal.



The announcement of Sarawak's highly anticipated and iconic event was made by Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, along with Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board and Capt Nasaruddin A. Bakar, Chief Operating Officer of MASWings representing the Malaysia Aviation Group.



During his speech, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said: "I'm very proud of how far our homegrown product has come. From around 100 spectators for its first-ever concert back in 1998, to becoming the first hybrid festival of its kind in Malaysia. Concertgoers who miss the feel of the physical concert can come together in mutual appreciation of world music, and those around the world can enjoy world music live from the comfort of their own homes."



Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board, Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said, "Every year we strive to make Rainforest World Music Festival better than the year before. Last year's Virtual Experience gave us invaluable feedback on how we could work towards combining the best of both worlds - physical and the digital - to create RWMF's first hybrid edition this year. We hope that creating this unique precedent for the 25th edition of the festival will become a keystone for the next 25 years for the festival, bridging the past with the future and sustaining and reinventing our musical heritage and its traditions for many years to come."



It was also announced that there will be an Early Bird ticket sale starting 18th April 2022 for both the physical and virtual concerts. Those interested can go to rwmf.net to grab tickets in the different categories - Adult 1-Day Pass (RM 150), Adult 3-Day Pass (RM375), Child 1-Day Pass (RM80), Child 3-Day Pass (RM155) and 1-Day Family Package Pass- 2 Adult and 2 Children (400).



Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines has been named the official airline partner of the Rainforest World Music Festival. The collaboration, which is also a continuation of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG)'s partnership with STB will see Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and Journify offering unbeatable deals comprising flights and 3-day event pass to drive visitors and drive footfall to Sarawak.



Speaking on behalf of Malaysia Aviation Group, Chief Operating Officer of MASWings, Captain Nasaruddin A Bakar said, "We are honoured to be appointed as the official carrier for the highly anticipated 25th edition of Rainforest World Music Festival, to bring in travellers from all over the world to Land of the Hornbills.



This collaboration marks great progress in the Malaysia Aviation Group and Sarawak Tourism Board partnership and will see both brands ramping up our marketing efforts in promoting Malaysia as a whole since the border's reopening and Sarawak as a safe, destination of choice for 2022. We believe this collaboration is vital to re-build the tourism industry and stimulate domestic and international traveling and will help support the value chain of industry players such as travel agents, product owners, local artisans and business partners.



Malaysia Airlines operates 70 times weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching in addition to 14 times direct weekly flights starting 25 April 2022 from Penang also available via Firefly jet operations, further reinforces our commitment to providing greater and seamless connectivity to and from Sarawak.



At the same time, we continue to build traveller's confidence by maintaining high levels of safety and hygiene standards onboard our flights to make it a memorable travel experience for all to Fly Confidently, Fly Malaysia, and fly beyond."



For more information and book flights for your next getaway, visit the official Malaysia Airlines and Firefly website, and download their apps for easy access anytime, anywhere! Sign up to become an Enrich member to start earning Enrich Points today. To enjoy a great experience on Journify, visit myjournify.com or download the Journify app on iOS & Android, to get the latest information and grab many other exciting deals!



Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will have early birds deals that offer customers up to 15% and 10% off discount on flights on selected Malaysia Airlines including from United Kingdom, Australia and some ASEAN destinations and Firefly's recently launched jet operations from Penang to Sarawak. The sales starts from 25 April 2022 until 14 May 2022 for travels from 1 June until 30 June on Malaysia Airlines and 13 June 2022 until 30 Jun 2022 on Firefly. These tickets available exclusively for those purchasing plus the 3-day pass through the airline's respective websites and they be required to include a unique promo code to enjoy the great discounts on air tickets.



Customers will also have the option to purchase "value-for-flights" deals, exclusively available on Journify that offers MHflypass plus a 3-day pass to RWMF event at a fixed attractive price, giving them full flexibility, convenience, and control over their spending for the flights. Early birds can grab a MHFlypass as low as RM1774 (RM1366+375) for Zone 2 and RM1974 (RM1599+375) for Zone 3, also from 1June until 30 June 2022 with flights valid for one year.



MHFlypass offers two convenient options for passengers travelling for RMWF based on their destination origin, allowing them to choose the zone that matches their travel needs best.



Zone 2 offers passengers the opportunity to fly to Kuala Lumpur from destinations in Sabah and Sarawak, alongside flights between destinations within Peninsular Malaysia, with a connection through Kuala Lumpur. Meanwhile, Zone 3 allows passengers to fly from Sabah and Sarawak to Peninsular Malaysia destinations, with a connection in Kuala Lumpur.



About Sarawak



A kaleidoscope of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals: is the best description for Sarawak. Sarawak comprises 28 ethnic tribes with their own unique traditions, lifestyles, music and food, while sharing their warm hospitality. Malaysia's largest state, Sarawak, endowed with some of the oldest rainforests on Earth. Its vast landscape spans over 120,000 sq kms, with towering mountains and cool highlands, jagged limestone formations and mysterious cave systems, winding rivers and quiet beaches; where adventures are waiting to happen. Festivals are hosted throughout the year celebrate the eclectic blend of modern and traditional culture, food, music and religious practices that can be found nowhere else. In Sarawak, there is always 'More to Discover'.



About Sarawak Tourism Board



Sarawak Tourism Board is the key promoter for Sarawak. STB is a winner of the Asia Pacific Excellence Awards 2016 by Asia-Pacific Association of Communications Directors (APACD) and has received the ASEAN PR Excellence Award 2015 Gold Award. The Rainforest World Music Festival is a five-time Top 25 Best International Festivals recognised by Songlines World Music Magazine (2011 - 2015) and won the Golden City Gate 2019 five-star award for the Rainforest World Music Festival's (RWMF) promotional video.



For media enquiries, please contact:

Communication Division

Marketing Department

Sarawak Tourism Board



About Malaysia Airlines



Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse richness. Malaysia Airlines embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia, capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.



Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business portfolios aimed at serving Malaysian air travel needs. Via our alliance with oneworld(R), Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity with seamless journeys to 1,000 destinations across 150 plus countries, and access to over 650 airport lounges worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.malaysiaairlines.com



For media queries to Malaysia Airlines, please email to: media@malaysiaairlines.com





