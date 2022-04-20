Wednesday, 20 April 2022, 18:02 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited Ev Dynamics Delivers 10 Electric Vans to America Unique Customization and Value-Added Business Approach Drives Business Development in High-Growth Market

HONG KONG, Apr 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively "Ev Dynamics" or the "Group"), a provider of new energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, has delivered 10 units of a tailor-made 6-meter electric van to a major customer in Mexico for its last-mile delivery activities.

Ev Dynamics delivers 10 custom-made electric vans to Mexico

The vehicles are a customization order involving development of a cabin-chassis to which the customers can build their own cargo boxes on top. Ev Dynamics has developed two battery packs for different ranges, and different cooling systems that can overcome the volatile temperature conditions in Latin American regions. The custom-made electric logistics vans also come with a new air system that boasts the added advantages of light-weight and low-power consumption hence higher cost-efficiency.



"This first fleet of 10 vehicles will be tested by the customer and we expect a large order this year, once the customer is confident about the performance of the vans. We have a few units of this van in Europe that are under European homologation, and we see the demand from last-mile delivery companies for this type of vehicle," said Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics.



Ev Dynamics is ready to enter the European market with plans to provide similar tailor-to-needs new energy vehicles and technological solutions to corporations in Germany and Spain. The delivery marks the latest effort of the Company to tap electric vehicle markets with massive development potential worldwide, following the COMET electric minibuses delivered to the Philippines and the homologation of its 12m E-Buses in Europe.



Miguel Valldecabres Polop continued: "There is a large demand for customization solutions for electric vehicles in high-growth markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia, which we are highly confident of building on our unique positioning in the industry as a value-added business provider. We pride a proven platform that can offer high-tech, sustainable and innovative solutions, a strong international management and development team that can support Ev Dynamics in capturing that promising niche market. At our global expansion efforts, we are optimistic about the Company achieving fruitful results in the coming year as it speeds up promoting business and sales, capitalizing on its distinctive positioning in the international electric vehicle segment."



About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and a prominent player in China's new energy commercial vehicles market, as well as a whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an integrated driving and logistics solutions provider with a solid technological foundation in diverse areas including new energy platform power systems and their key components. The Group has a production base in Chongqing and has developed its sales network in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America.







