Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 22, 2022
Thursday, 21 April 2022, 16:35 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Honda Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Teito Motor Transportation and kokusai motorcars as Part of Aim to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Mobility Service in Central Tokyo

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Apr 21, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Mobility Solutions Co., Ltd. (HMS), a Honda subsidiary for mobility service (MaaS) business in Japan, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two transportation (e.g. taxi and limousine) service providers in Japan, namely Teito Motor Transportation Co., Ltd. (Teito) and kokusai motorcars Co., Ltd. (km Group) to engage in specific discussions about the future of MaaS business in Japan. With an aim to launch an autonomous vehicle mobility service in central Tokyo in the mid-2020s, HMS will study and discuss various matters with the two companies including relevant laws and regulations, service designs and a division of roles and responsibilities among collaborating partners.

Future image of Cruise Origin in Japan

Honda is aiming to roll out its MaaS service in Japan in the mid-2020s using the Cruise Origin, a vehicle Cruise, General Motors and Honda are jointly developing exclusively for use in an autonomous vehicle mobility service.

HMS is responsible for such Honda MaaS business operations in Japan and strives to offer new on-demand driverless mobility services to resolve various traffic/transportation-related issues in urban areas, offering new forms of convenience and new value for its customers and society. To this end, based on the MoU, HMS will join forces with Teito and km Group to explore how autonomous vehicle mobility services can be offered as safe, convenient and comfortable services customers can use with peace of mind.

Preparing for the start of service in central Tokyo, Honda and HMS will continue to strengthen coordination and collaboration with all stakeholders including transportation service providers and local municipalities while also planning to conduct various testing programs including the testing of autonomous driving technologies.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda
Sectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
Apr 12, 2022 12:02 HKT/SGT
Summary of Honda Briefing on Automobile Electrification Business
Apr 7, 2022 11:31 HKT/SGT
All-new Civic Type R Sets New Lap Record at Suzuka Circuit
Apr 6, 2022 10:18 HKT/SGT
GM and Honda Will Codevelop Affordable EVs Targeting the World's Most Popular Vehicle Segments
Mar 15, 2022 13:24 HKT/SGT
Honda to Install Stationary Fuel Cell Power Station on California Campus as First Step Toward Commercialization of Zero-Emission Backup Power Generation
Mar 4, 2022 14:44 HKT/SGT
Sony and Honda Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Alliance in Mobility Field
Mar 4, 2022 12:51 HKT/SGT
Honda to Issue U.S. Dollar-Denominated Green Bonds (Unsecured Straight Bonds) to Accelerate its Environmental Initiatives
Mar 2, 2022 16:20 HKT/SGT
Motul Asia Pacific proudly launches all-new Motul Asia Hub
Mar 1, 2022 12:13 HKT/SGT
Honda India Power Products Limited reaches 5 Million Units Production Milestone in February 2022
Feb 24, 2022 15:46 HKT/SGT
The HondaJet is the Most Delivered Aircraft in its Class for the Fifth Consecutive Year
Jan 28, 2022 17:20 HKT/SGT
Honda Releases Production, Sales and Export Results for December 2021
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       