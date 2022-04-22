Friday, 22 April 2022, 11:50 HKT/SGT Share:

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Completes Acquisition of PHOTON ENERGY, German Laser System Manufacturer

TOKYO, Apr 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. today announced that it has acquired 100% stock of PHOTON ENERGY GmbH.

PHOTON ENERGY Laser source and system

For more than 40 years Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems has successfully developed its Coding and Marking Business with Continuous Inkjet Printing technology, to serve a variety of product identification needs in Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Electronic and Automotive parts industries in well over 110 countries worldwide.



Increasing demand for precise, indelible coding and more environmentally friendly products expands the business opportunities for a wider range of coding technology in particular laser markers.



PHOTON ENERGY, since its foundation in 2001, has established its reputation as technology leader in the development, research and sales of Ultra Short Pulse (USP) laser, sources and marking systems. Their strengths are in the fields of Medical Devices, Electronics and Semiconductor industries primarily in Europe but with plans to further expand its sales in Asia and North America.



Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems' goal in this acquisition is to add PHOTON ENERGY's innovative core laser technology and application know-how to its industrial equipment portfolio. By doing so, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems will strengthen its competitiveness in the Coding and Marking field by merging its strengths with PHOTON ENERGY's superior Laser technological expertise.



Yasuhiro Takeuchi, President and Director at Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, said, "I am very pleased to announce that Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems has acquired PHOTON ENERGY. PHOTON ENERGY's excellent technologies will help Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems to gain access to wider segments and accelerate the growth of the coding and marking business in global market."



Dr. Hans Amler, CEO at PHOTON ENERGY, said, "We are very excited to challenge further growth of our business in the global market as a member of the Hitachi family."



About Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.



Hitachi group is focused on strengthening its contribution to the Environment, the Resilience of business and social infrastructure as well as comprehensive programs to enhance Security & Safety. Hitachi resolves the issues faced by customers and society across six domains: IT, Energy, Mobility, Industry, Smart Life and Automotive Systems.



Among them, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems. Co., Ltd contributes to customers through the product business in the industry field. For more information on Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi-ies.co.jp/english/index.htm.





