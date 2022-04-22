Friday, 22 April 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Metallika.Inc Metallika.Inc Announces Integration of Blockchain to Mining of Natural Resources

NEW YORK, Apr 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Metallika.Inc, a global company focusing on the decentralization of mineral mining, has announced the integration of blockchain technology to its mining operations. The processes involved in mining are made up of a lot of stages with enormous data. In order to make our mining projects available to all investors, no matter big or small, Metallika is launching its own utility token. The company is collaborating in a series of exploration projects that include the granite project (currently in the development stage), beach sand mineral project (feasibility stage), chrome mineral trading, and graphite project (discovery stage). All the mining projects have passed through the initial 4 to 5 stages of the mining lifecycle and can start production within a space of 2 years. The team has also created a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to facilitate fast, reliable, and transparent communication among partners in the exploration and mining cycle.



The Metallika DAO



The decentralized autonomous organization created by the Metallika team is a system designed to operate on the blockchain autonomously. It completely adheres to the rules encoded into the smart contract. Every financial transaction within the DAO and the software rules of the smart contract will be stored within the chain of the transaction blocks. The team deployed distributed database technologies, secure timestamps to organize a secure digital ledger of contracts, deeds, and records that ensure ownership for all the DAO participants.



The major product of the DAO Metallika is cloud services. The Metallika DAO provides reliable and transparent communication between participants in the mining cycle with the cloud services. These participants are enabled to form partnerships and also obtain investments at every stage of the cycle. All members of the DAO can access the documentation stored in IPFS and manage approval processes for documentation generated during exploration. They can also issue digital commodity backend tokens that are backed by minerals.



The Metallika Token



It is a utility token that enables the operation of the Metallika DAO. The token guarantees access to the products and services of the DAO. One of the major properties of the token is that you can access it within the private Metalika DAO and other public blockchain networks like Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum. The team is currently working on expanding the number of public blockchains for the token. The total token supply is 300,000,000, and 50% (150,000,000) will be an ERC-20 compliant token, while the remaining half will be BEP-20.



Upcoming Token Sale



The first stage of the token sale will be for the 300 million tokens on the public blockchain networks (Ethereum and BSC). Once the Metallika DAO goes live, a liquidity pool of tokens will be created within the DAO. It will be equal to the total number of tokens already issued on the public blockchains. The price per Metallika token is $0.1.



About Metallika.Inc



Metallika.Inc is a blockchain-powered company that tokenizes the services of mining natural resources. Companies and individuals who hold the Metallika token will be granted access to the data about mineral resources. These token holders can be part of the exploration and extraction of these resources.



Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Metallika.IO

Telegram: https://t.me/+D8KLYFM1CrkyNzkx

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetallikaICO



Media Contact

Venkatesh Padala, Founder and CEO, Metallika.Inc

E: info@metallika.io

U: https://metallika.io/



SOURCE: Metallika.Inc





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Metallika.Inc



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

