Saturday, 23 April 2022, 09:32 HKT/SGT Share: Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021 of Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Now Available

BEIJING, Apr 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (the "Company"; NYSE "ACH"; SEHK "2600"; SSE "601600") announces that the Company's annual report for the 2021 fiscal year filed with the SEC on April 22, 2022 can be accessed via the following link:



http://www.chalco.com.cn/en/report/2021/202204/t20220421_93456.html



A hard copy of the Company's complete annual report will be provided to any shareholder without charge upon written request to Aluminum Corporation of China Limited at No. 62 North Xizhimen Street, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC 100082.



Background information:



Aluminum Corporation of China Limited is a leading enterprise in non-ferrous metal industry in China. The scope of business of the Company primarily includes bauxite and coal mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting, trading of alumina, primary aluminum, other non-ferrous metal products, coal products and raw and ancillary materials in bulk and power generation. The Company was established as a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The Company's American Depository Shares and H Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, respectively. The Company's A Shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.



For further information, please visit http://www.chalco.com.cn







