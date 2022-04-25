Monday, 25 April 2022, 18:29 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Habitat for Humanity International Habitat for Humanity's youth supporters in Asia-Pacific return to on-site volunteering for the first time in two years They mark the peak of a young leaders campaign by building homes alongside families

MANILA, Apr 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Supporters across the Asia-Pacific region started volunteering over the weekend on Habitat for Humanity sites in their home countries to mark the culmination of its 2022 Young Leaders Build campaign. This marks the first time the housing nonprofit hosted in-person youth volunteers in its build sites since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Cambodia – Young volunteers and Habitat staff take HYLB on a campus tour to raise awareness about the campaign and the need for decent, affordable housing

Philippines – Members of the Habitat for Humanity campus chapter in De La Salle University in the Philippines visited the Pasig 2 Habitat Housing community to work alongside homeowners on community gardens.

"Over the last two years, the youth responded creatively as the health and economic fallouts due to the global pandemic took a toll on everyone. Working virtually with Habitat for Humanity, they helped vulnerable families and communities to stay safe in decent shelter. We are excited to welcome young volunteers back on our build sites, following local health protocols in areas where the spread of the pandemic is controlled, to build and repair homes alongside local families in need," said Luis Noda, Vice-President for Asia-Pacific, Habitat for Humanity International.



In Indonesia and the Philippines, long-term Habitat volunteers trained their peers about the importance of building decent, affordable housing. In Cambodia, volunteers are expected to build and repair at least four houses later this week.



Volunteers in the Asia-Pacific region also used virtual spaces to raise awareness of COVID-19 safety and the links between health and housing. They will continue to raise funds to support Habitat's mission in the region.



"A house is where all of your basic needs are met. But sadly, a lot of people still don't have access to adequate housing. This is where we as youth should come together to increase awareness of the situation and work to solve the housing problem in our community, country and all around the world," said Monica Hartono, a volunteer from Indonesia. Together with fellow students from Wardaya College, she implemented Project: Home, virtual fundraising sessions in support of families in need of decent homes.



In December 2021, young leaders launched the 2022 campaign with the #VolunteeringisViral Challenge, a social media-based activity that aimed to highlight the power of volunteering to inspire action for good.



In the four months since the annual campaign's launch, thousands of supporters have hosted and attended learning events about the housing needs in Asia-Pacific and their respective countries, supported disaster response efforts, assisted older people in cleaning and repairing homes. They also advocated for more support and funding for the housing sector. In addition, supporters have used crowdfunding sites in support of various Habitat projects in 10 countries and one special administrative region and assisted in fundraising events.



Since 2012, over 17 million supporters have raised US$9.2 million, enabling more than 33,300 families to achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. While the 2022 campaign peaks in end-April, the momentum will continue as youth groups and volunteers are expected to participate in Habitat's upcoming global advocacy campaign.



About Habitat for Humanity



Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in U.S.A. Since its founding in 1976, the housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. In the Asia-Pacific region since 1983, Habitat for Humanity has supported millions of people to build or improve a place they can call home. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit habitat.org/asiapacific.



About Habitat for Humanity Young Leaders Build



Since 2012, Habitat for Humanity Young Leaders Build brings together youth from across the Asia Pacific region to support people and families in need of decent housing. Every young person volunteering, fundraising, raising awareness and adding their voices in support of affordable housing can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. The movement encourages youth to take the lead and motivate their peers to create societal changes by building homes and communities, on a Habitat build site and/or online through their social networks.



For further information, please contact Ms. Angeli Alba-Pascual, AAlba@habitat.org, +63 920 956 3376, or Ms. Michele Soh, MSoh@habitat.org, +65 9233 1544. Please find a short video on the call for youth volunteers to support Habitat for Humanity's mission, www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMC8LyQL_Sc.





