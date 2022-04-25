Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, April 25, 2022
Monday, 25 April 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: G3 Global Berhad
G3 Global Berhad and China Partners Remain Committed to Furthering Malaysia's Digital Economy Blueprint
The parties reiterate their commitment to jointly explore and collaborate on large-scale AI & IT projects in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - G3 Global Berhad (G3 or the Company), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) and other information technology (IT) - based solutions for various industries, remains committed to the vision of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SenseTime Group Ltd (SenseTime) and China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) for the development of an AI Park.

Dirk Quinten, Managing Director

The MoU, which was signed on 26 April 2019, expires today.

Managing Director of G3, Mr. Dirk Quinten, said, "G3 will continue to focus on its AI and other IT-based solutions to grow the business. The parties to the MoU noted that the landscape for the development of the originally anticipated AI Park has changed and that the project may have to take on a new form."

"G3 as well as SenseTime and CHEC remain keen to work together on large-scale AI & IT projects that are sustainable over the longer term. We have been exploring and discussing concepts that leverage on each other's strengths and expertise, whilst considering Malaysia's AI roadmap and strategic position at the same time."

The Company will make the necessary announcements to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad as and when there are further developments on these discussions.

G3 Global: https://g3global.com.my/
G3 Global: 7184 / [BURSA: G3G] [RIC: GLOA:KL] [BBG: G3G:MK]


Topic: Press release summary
Source: G3 Global Berhad
Sectors: Daily Finance, Artificial Intel [AI], Local Biz
G3 Global Berhad
 News Alerts
