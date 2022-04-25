Monday, 25 April 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Caely Holdings Bhd Caely Holdings Berhad announces resignations of two board members Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim and En. Azri Azerai to leave the board effective 25 April 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Caely Holdings BHD, a leading domestic producer of women's intimate apparel, announced that Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, and En. Azri Azerai, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Group, has resigned effective 25 April 2022 from the board of directors.

Caely Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said, "I would like to thank the board for welcoming me and giving me the opportunity to serve the Group. I am honoured to have helmed the board and worked beside my fellow directors. I wish the Group all the best in their future endeavours."



Independent Non-Executive Director En. Azri Azerai said, "I joined the board of Caely with the intention of assisting in the expansion of the Group's existing business by giving my perspectives and to help seek opportunities through my network. The recent issues that have cropped up may have affected my ability to further assist the Group and I have made the decision to resign. I would like to express my thanks to the board and wish the Group well in their future undertakings."



Caely Holdings Bhd: http://www.caelyholdings.com/

Caely Holdings Bhd: 7154 / [BURSA: CAELY] [RIC: CAEY:KL] [BBG: CHB:MK]





