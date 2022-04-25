Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 11:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Venturi Partners
Venturi Partners Hits Final Close of USD 175M in Maiden Fund
Investment platform aims to invest in growth stage consumer-businesses in India & SE Asia

Singapore, Apr 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Venturi Partners, a Singapore-based investment platform that empowers audacious brands in India and Southeast Asia, announced today that its maiden fund has hit its final close of USD 175 million. The firm may, however, increase the quantum of the fund with demand for investments going up.

(L-R) - Rishika Chandan, Managing Director; Nicholas Cator, Founder and Managing Partner; Lauren Burns, Chief Operating Officer and Sarvesh Nevatia, Executive Director of Venturi Partners

Nicholas Cator, Founder and Managing Partner, Venturi Partners

Founded by veteran consumer investor Nicholas Cator, the investment platform's expertise lies in identifying and supporting Asian high-growth consumer companies with an online or offline presence in sectors ranging from FMCG to education and healthcare services. The Venturi team has, in their previous roles, invested and supported a variety of consumer brands such as Byju's, Lazada, Pristyn Care, Cure.fit, Chewy, Oatly, Global Fashion Group, Burger King, Sula Vineyards, Domino's & Future Consumer.

Venturi has already deployed 30% percent of the fund across three investments in India and South- East Asia, and aims to deploy the rest over the next 24 months. The platform typically invests $10 million to $40 million in series B to series D rounds. The team has strong prior entrepreneurial and operating backgrounds and will leverage this experience to be a value-added partner to its companies.

"The Venturi team has a unique expertise, network and track record in the Consumer space in the region. Founders today are looking for more than just investors - they want long term partners that understand consumer trends and brands and have a long-term mindset. Adding value to portfolio companies by being sector focused, operationally minded and supporting management teams on specific projects is more relevant now than ever. We will only make 8 investments from Fund - 1 and work closely with our founders," said Nicholas Cator, Managing Partner at Venturi Partners.

The platform has raised commitments from large EU and Asian family offices, such as Peugeot Invest, Ackermans & Van Haaren and Frederic De Mevius, Founder of Verlinvest and a member of the family ownership of ABI.

"Our aim is to build a long-term, partnership-based investment platform with a small number of Families with similar values that want to participate in the Asian consumer growth story. We offer our Families more transparency on our portfolio than a traditional fund and will offer up to 100% of their commitment in co-investment opportunities. This enables us to deploy larger amounts into our portfolio companies and to support them over multiple rounds," said Nicholas Cator, Managing Partner at Venturi Partners

About Venturi Partners

Founded in 2019 by veteran consumer investor Nicholas Cator, Venturi Partners is an Asia-focused investment platform that enables consumer-facing business startups to build disruptive brands in India and Southeast Asia. The firm provides growth funding to customer-centric, purpose-driven brands in India and Southeast Asia, with a focus on education, healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods, that have a shared desire to create a positive impact on the world. Venturi has built a unique investment platform for families wanting to participate in the long-term consumer growth trends in Asia. The platform is built around shared values and long-term partnerships, and aims to bring operational value-add to entrepreneurs building tomorrow's leading brands in Asia.

For more information, please visit www.venturi.partners.

Media contacts:
Adfactors PR:
Snigdha Nair, India: Snigdha.nair@adfactorspr.com
Namrata Sharma, Singapore: Namrata.sharma@adfactorspr.com


